A cult digs in

Having been born into white male privilege, I have spent decades recognizing this background and working to overcome my advantage. It seemed that significant progress had been made in support of women and various disadvantaged citizens. Then in 2016, the United States elected a president who had no empathy. In spite of losing his 2020 reelection bid, he has a cult following that refuses to acknowledge his defeat and continues to support him through defense of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and various accusations of fraud, most notably mishandling classified documents and threatening national security. Briefly, there is a new cultural value for some in the USA — that it is OK to lie.

This cult is energized with, for example, opposition to abortion and various challenges to LGBTQ+ rights. In their justification, basic science and sound medical evidence are ignored. Instead, religious beliefs take precedence, but they are so lacking in empathy that they are contrary to commonly held religious beliefs as I understand them. In effect, they say it’s OK to lie as long as it energizes the cult and helps hold on to power.

In his July 14 letter to the News & Record, the writer says various beliefs will “balance out”and that eventually “someone gets it right.” I hope so, but with heavily gerrymandered legislatures around the country and the conservative shift in the U.S. Supreme Court, I fear that it will not happen in my lifetime. Time is running out.

Michael A. McGrew

Greensboro

SBC’s not so big

In recent stories about actions taken by the Southern Baptist Convention, its membership of 14 million members has been reported by the media. Really?

Membership in SBC churches is self-reported and is never confirmed by any governing authority (since there isn’t one). People are rarely removed from church membership rolls, only about half of any given church’s membership shows up regularly, and about one-third of those would be active members.

There are churches still on the SBC “find-a-church” website that left decades ago. A better current estimate would be closer to 2.3 million — .7% of the U.S. population, a much smaller number, with far less clout, than the SBC would like you to believe.

Anne Raybon

Asheville

Unhappy voters

The Associated Press article, “House majority in play in 2024 after weak GOP showing” (July 15), depicts the dissatisfaction that many voters currently have with the two major parties. Both accuse the other of being out of touch with the voters and of being extreme. And they are both right!

The voters are realizing that the extreme elements in these parties are taking over.

This is the reason why independent voters are considering support of moderate alternatives like The Forward Party, whose goal is to negotiate sane, practical solutions to our problems. Consider supporting Forward with your signature on a petition or by volunteering today. The reasonable choice is to move Forward.

Larry Kirwan

Greensboro

Slapstick in DC

For those of you fans of the Three Stooges, Abbott and Costello and the Marx Brothers, and who rue the dearth of genuine slapstick comedy today, I have great news for you: If you did not get the chance to watch Jim Jordan, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, embarrassingly and ineptly question FBI Director Christopher Wray this past week, well, let’s just say you are in for a treat.

Jordan, who despite chairing the Judiciary Committee, is, inexplicably, not an attorney, has also been credibly accused by multiple members of the Ohio State wrestling team, where Jordan was an assistant coach, of aiding and abetting the university’s cover-up of sexual abuse in the wrestling program by the team doctor. According to one former wrestler, Jordan was “begging and crying” for the former wrestler not to report the multi-year sexual abuse.

Obviously, Jordan is a man of extraordinary integrity and courage and clearly has the bona fides to question Wray, who is a life-long Republican and Trump nominee, about the alleged “weaponization” of the FBI against the very man who nominated him.

The irony (and hypocrisy) does not get any deeper since it is precisely Trump and hatchet man Bill Barr who practically invented and perfected the weaponization of the Justice Department. Here’s yet another Republican taking the truth and turning it upside down to try to make a political point that is 100% contrary to reality.

Best slapstick since the Stooges.

David Thompson

Greensboro

FYI, GOP ...

I am a veteran. If you really want to thank me for my service, don’t vote Republican.

Dan Flak

Greensboro