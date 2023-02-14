Ad for Jesus

When did Jesus become a brand like Pepsi or Budweiser?

I just read that morre than $20 million was spent on two advertisements for Jesus that aired during the Super Bowl, making a mockery of his walk, his example, his death and his resurrection.

If there were a way possible to cheapen his teachings, this might just do it.

Only in an unfettered, deregulated, immoral capitalist system could this happen. Please note, I am for regulated capitalism. Unregulated capitalism, however, like our allowance of dark money in election spending and corporate lobbying, is unethical, anti-democratic and shows very poorly for America.

Let the life of Jesus be known by its fruits, as this is truly the only way. I don’t remember spending obscene amounts of cash to advertise in his name being mentioned among the fruits of his Spirit.

Clair Delahunt

Greensbor

‘Woke’ defined

David Noer’s column, “Proud to be a woke progressive” (Feb. 12), hit the mark.

I must admit to having some confusion as to exactly what “woke” means and he explained it perfectly. Some people use the word woke as a means of contempt for new ideas but I also believe it’s invoked because the user is hiding his ignorance of the issues he’s condemning.

Using the term woke fires up a crowd that also probably doesn’t understand what it means. Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis uses it so often that I wonder if he knows. In his world, it seems, any idea that’s not his own is a woke idea.

Let’s demand that politicians be specific about the issues they’re labeling as woke and ask them to explain the issues they are against and why.

We, as voters, need to hold politicians accountable for their statements and need for them to explain the reasons for their words. Don’t accept politicians’ use of terms that don’t clearly describe their position. Question them.

Most important, question why politicians cannot work together to make positive changes that will move our country forward, as they were elected to do.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

War on cops

In Robin Adams Cheeley’s column (Feb. 5) she talks of the recent Tyre Nichols police beating death. Ms. Cheeley then recounts all the cases of recent past, from Michael Brown, to Philando Castile, to Tamir Rice, to Breonna Taylor, to Ahmaud Arbery, etc. She then urges everyone to go to the polls, call your members of Congress, etc., to demand police reform.

Well, let’s see what has transpired since the Michael Brown case (2014). Police have pulled back from patrolling minority neighborhoods across the country. The police are not as involved as they once were.

Oddly enough, since then major crimes amongst Blacks have skyrocketed. Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute wrote a book recently, “The War on Cops,” which mentions that 7,000 Black Americans, on average, have been murdered each year, 70% killed by other Black people since the Brown case. The 7,000 deaths are 40% higher than all the violent deaths of whites and Hispanics combined, though whites and Hispanics account for 77% of the entire population.

So, Ms. Cheeley, exactly what police reform are you wanting? Based on the numbers, the reduced police presence in Black neighborhoods to date obviously is not working.

Richard Rainey

Greensboro

Remember when?

So Richard Groves is a little put-out by the decorum at the State of the Union address (“A rude, vulgar, meanspirited night in ‘The People’s House,’ “ Feb. 12)?

He must have a short memory of how the left side of the aisle behaved during the GOP State of the Union addresses, and even more egregious behavior that came from the speaker’s chair itself. It’s not surprising that this biased drivel is given a platform in this biased rag.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

New letters length

