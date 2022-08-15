Tuesday's letters, August 16, 2022

Blind Tiger open?

A question for our mayor, city manager and City Council:

Why is the Blind Tiger still open? For years it was located at the College Block at Walker and Elam. Then it moved to Spring Garden Street. Things immediately began to change and, over the last couple of years, the Blind Tiger and its surrounding area have become dangerous places to be around. Last week the state closed the business and revoked all permits and licenses.

This, finally after shootings. So, why, after having all permits and licenses revoked and an ordered shutdown, does the city of Greensboro continue to let the Blind Tiger operate?

It’s open for business. Where are the city manager and the mayor?

This business is a hazard to the area of other businesses and residents. Why is it still open?

Carol Carter

Greensboro

Not so willing

Are you planning to probate a deceased family member’s will? Then you will go to the UG level in the Guilford County Courthouse to get assistance in doing so. Just a heads-up: Things have changed in the Estates Department.

My dear friend just lost her husband so I took her by the hand with confidence she could do this herself. I had completed three myself, so I described the comfortable lounge, a sympathetic clerk greeting us and instruction in a private office, and the kindness of these public servants. Not anymore.

The new reality is standing in line just inside the door, staring at two men behind plexiglass barriers, listening to them bark out limited instructions as they pushed probate forms under the glass. Make a mistake? “Oh, here is a new form ... start over.”

We muddled through. On our final visit, two paralegals in line with us expressed concern for the public. “This change happened with COVID.”

I said, “Thank you. We thought they just hated their jobs!”

These public servants have permanently been damaged. They are suffering from Long COVID! Frustration and grumpiness is now being passed on to the public.

Avoid the contagion: Get an attorney!

Marilyn Trivett

Greensboro

The old ballgame

On Aug. 10, my wife and I took our two North Carolina grandchildren to the noon Greensboro Grasshoppers game at First National Bank Field.

Even though it was sweltering hot, and the Grasshoppers lost to Jersey Shore, we had an enjoyable visit.

That good experience started with the ticket seller. He knew the stadium and found us seats in the shade. Parking was easy, the $2 cost even better.

This was followed by three friendly employees — the security checker, the ticket scanner and the young lady overseeing the playground. These employees were personable and patient. The same could be said for the ice cream and popcorn concessionaires.

To top it off, a foul ball landed near us. Now our grandson has a baseball souvenir story for a lifetime.

Additionally, the stadium was clean and well-maintained, and it appears to be a perfect fit for the team and the community.

Thank you, Grasshoppers and Greensboro, for a quality visit.

Perhaps, this successful template can serve as a genuine reminder to the leaders of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Greensboro has the heart, the people and the hospitality to continue to be the home for the conference.

Bill Pike

Richmond, Va.

Gun abstinence

The late Rush Limbaugh famously pointed out that, for birth control, abstinence is one method that works every time it is tried.

You know what else works every time? Banning assault rifles. Ask New Zealand or Australia or other countries that have been beset by gun violence. It also worked in America when weapons of war were banned for civilians in 1994.

But in 2004, the government allowed the ban to expire, restoring the legality of ordinary people owning semi-automatic weapons that devastate human flesh.

Other countries have mental health problems, but only in America are killing machines legally available for 18-year-old kids. Please heed these seven words: “universal background checks and no assault rifles.” This will not stop all gun violence ... but these are proven methods of reducing it significantly.

Do you want to make a change? It can be done without repealing the Second Amendment. People just have to stop pretending that “well regulated” means “no regulations.”

Please vote, in 2022, for gun safety, preserving the Affordable Care Act and bodily autonomy for women in America.

Jody McGhee

High Point

The man’s role

A great big “thank you” to the writer of the letter “Not your call” (Aug. 9). She reminded me that the male species, especially husbands, have responsibility in controlling unwanted births.

A simple trip to a surgeon by her husband can erase everyone’s tears and fears.

As for the unwed, you play the game, you take the pain. Don’t blame it on the baby.

Fay Pegram

Greensboro