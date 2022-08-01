Tuesday's letters, August 2, 2022

Walter Birch

My opinion today is not about politics or world affairs but about a giant among men. He was not a giant in physical size, but in heart and compassion for his fellow man. I speak of Walter “Sticky” Burch, a man I’m proud to call friend. Sheriff Burch was serving the common good before many of us were born. He was a military veteran and a police officer before and after his service in World War II. He rose through the ranks and ended his career as a two-term sheriff in Guilford County. His career was without fail a tribute to himself and his community.

We were political opponents but friends because of a common goal: our service to our country, the constitution and the community as well as our chosen profession, law enforcement. Sticky was not only a friend but a trusted counselor. Between us there was never any other consideration except the law and the welfare of the community as well as of our officers.

Sticky will be missed by his friends and the community as a whole. He lived a life well served. May God comfort his family. Heaven will be well-served by his presence.

BJ Barnes

Summerfield

HPU’s image

While enjoying the Sunday News & Record’s diversity of subject matter and thinking about how lucky we are to have the paper, I arrived at the Opinion page and began reading. There were two letters, on the same subject, with different thrusts: “No substance” and “Qubein’s silence.”

The first writer was intent upon name-calling, professing “perceived” patriots and demeaning one of our editors. Instead of using his 200 words spewing vitriol, he might have been more meaningful and persuasive had he used facts to relay his opinion.

The next writer included positive feedback about the letters to the editor he often reads, along with the statement that he “marvels at the ignorance and hate spewed forth” by some writers. (“No Substance” seems to fall into that category.) “Qubein’s silence” simply expresses the hope that Nido Qubein and Mark Martin will decide to be transparent regarding the latter’s phone conversation with a lawless president on Jan. 6, 2021.

Silence can be golden. It also can indicate a cover-up. With all the hard work Qubein has done to improve HPU’s image, one would hope he might be more forthcoming — if for no other reason than to preserve that image.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Science is a solution

On behalf of the entire Greensboro Science Center (GSC) team, this letter is to express our deepest gratitude to Greensboro voters for supporting our vision for the future and saying yes to two new game-changing projects: the Greensboro Biodome and ARCC (Aquatic Rehabilitation and Conservation Center). Based on overwhelmingly positive feedback following the success of our Revolution Ridge zoological expansion, it became abundantly clear that our citizens expect the GSC to create bold, immersive and iconic experiences for our community. We intend to honor your support.

Our GSC team also has deep respect for those in our community who voted no. We get it and understand that these are challenging economic times. Please know that our team always has been and always will be focused on being part of an economic solution for our community. Just as we did with the 2009 bond, we will work tirelessly to match public support with private dollars, ensuring that the full $40 million GSC/BPD vision can be realized over the next decade. We intend to increase our recurring economic impact from $77 million to more than $100 million annually and to grow visitation to more than 750,000 guests per year. Science-based tourism is working for Greensboro.

Glenn Dobrogosz

Greensboro

Where was N&R?

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum held its 62nd GALA on July 25 commemorating the Woolworth’s lunch counter sit-in that began on Feb. 1, 1960. The museum honors various world-renowned and local persons each year.

This year the 93-year-old Rev. James Lawson, who was a civil rights activist with Martin Luther King Jr., received the highest honor, the Alston-Jones Award. Other honorees included the Unsung Hero Award winner, attorney Ben Crump, who has taken on the cases of many African-American men who have been wrongly killed (George Floyd, et al.); Keeper of the Flame Award winner attorney Barkari Sellers, who was the youngest South Carolina congressman and now is a news commentator; Sit-In Participant Award winner Judge Marilyn Mackel (a Bennett Belle); and the Community Service Award winner, Rabbi Fred Guttman.

I waited until the Sunday paper, assuming that the N&R would have a two-page spread of this major event in our city which more than 1,000 people attended. When I opened the paper each day and patiently waited until Sunday ... nothing — nada — not one sentence.

How can the News & Record ignore this major event in our city? Where were you, N&R?

Pat Levitin

Greensboro

No swap

I think that the president and secretary of state need to listen to the Justice Department regarding the swap of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. My take is that Bout is a notorious arms dealer who should stay in jail.

While I’m sorry that Griner and Whelan are in jail in Russia, it sounds to me that they are somewhat to blame for what happened to them. Griner should have thought twice about working in a country known for not looking at LGBTQ people very favorably, and, given that she’s worked there over multiple years, she should certainly have been cognizant of the laws regarding marijuana-related products.

And Whelan is certainly no saint: a bad conduct discharge from the Marines (look up the reasons why), carrying $80,000 in cash to Russia (what the heck was he thinking?), working for a corporate security firm and going to Russia, of all places, when relationships between the U.S. and Russia are tenuous.

Just because they are Americans doesn’t mean they don’t have to follow the laws of the country they are in.

Gil Boylston

Whitsett