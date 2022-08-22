Tuesday's letters, August 23, 2022

‘Arrogant’ Cheney?

Joe Battenfeld’s rant on “arrogant” Liz Cheney (“Arrogant Cheney gets what she deserved,” Aug. 22) stems not so much from anger as from fear. The Republican loyalists who turned a blind eye to the illegal, immoral and unethical behavior of their narcissist hero cower shamefully in her shadow. Battenfeld and his ilk would love for her to fade out of the public eye because they cannot stand up to her example.

I was a Republican until Donald Trump came along. Rational, moral party members should have trashed or abandoned him, but did not. If they hate President Biden, they should realize that they caused him.

The GOP no longer serves my conservative views, so let them all fade away in shame.

Ken Haynes

Kernersville

The next chief

So the public is being asked to weigh in on traits for a new police chief? This ought to be a slam-dunk.

How about someone with common sense who will enforce the law by holding criminals accountable while protecting our businesses, schools, streets and neighborhoods? With murder and crime rates continuing to rise, we can’t afford a “soft-on-crime” chief.

Last time I checked, neither the mayor nor any City Council member holds a degree in law enforcement. Yet they tried to control and micromanage every aspect of the previous chief’s job. No wonder he’s no longer with us.

What we need to be having is a Zoom call about paying a new chief and his staff more competitive salaries, and how we expect the mayor and City Council to let the new chief do the job for which he or she was educated and trained.

I, as a citizen, am fed up with exorbitant taxes, fewer services and less protection.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

AR-15s in schools

Sheriffs in North Carolina wield enormous power, firing and hiring at will.

Obviously a Madison County sheriff has taken his power to heart — he wants to stock schools with AR-15 rifles, of course, hidden from view (“North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles,” Aug. 8).

North Carolina allows sheriffs to police their own. And we wonder what’s wrong with police.

Barbara Foster

Greensboro

Faith vs. freedom

Regarding the letter “Freedom of religion” (Aug 19):

I hope the nation is watching this line of thinking. Right-wing activists are using this argument more and more to change laws and overcome the evolution of society. When religion takes priority over freedom, diversity and intellectual growth, America will stop growing.

It’s quite the juxtaposition to use freedom of religion to force oppression on a society that is diverse and learned. Thank God I’m a Christian, as the future is bleak for the nonbelievers. Tell me, brother, can you see the sun?

David Smith

Greensboro

No matter what

Thanks to the author of the letter “All are welcome?” (Aug. 18) for introducing questions held by many on the issue of who is welcome in our churches. Richard Groves wrote in his column (Aug. 15), “God’s love is greater than any of our differences.” God’s love is a decision to love us no matter what.

There is nothing we can do or not do to cause God to love us more or love us less. God has commanded us to “Love God and love our neighbor as ourselves.” We and our neighbor are made in the image of God. The kind of love God has, and we are to have, is not a feeling or opinion but a decision. Loving someone does not mean approving or agreeing with their behavior.

If the members of a congregation “voted down” a prospective member based on feelings about the person’s political position, characteristics or behavior, the members may be focusing on behavior they disapprove of, not a decision to love.

William Grey

Colfax

Speaking of threats

Seriously, American public, are you not aware of the left’s double-standard of justice, of the left’s hypocrisy? Of the present system of justice for them, and another for those on the right?

Latest examples:

1. Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer publicly and vociferously threatened Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh: ”You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” and, “You won’t know what ‘hit’ you,” provoking a public rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts. But there was little criticism from the “usual suspects” … e.g., the Democratic Party, the FBI, the Justice Department, the media.

Donald Trump himself makes no threats toward Judge Bruce Reinhardt for questionably approving a search warrant of Trump’s personal home, but the “usual suspects” again viciously attack him, because others threatened this judge.

2. Following the recent Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court abortion decision, those on the left post the home addresses of the justices (and those of their children’s schools) — more than a veiled threat. Theythreateningly and illegally marched in front of these justices’ homes and they chased Justice Kavanaugh out the back door of a restaurant. All with no consequences.

But Trump “supporters” post Judge Reinhart’s home address, and columns are written about it.

Where are the “alarms” for these injustices?

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro