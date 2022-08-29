Tuesday's letters, August 30, 2022

Student loans

Our family’s perspective on student loan cancellation is our hope that this is a step toward lessening our country’s wealth disparity. We have been a significant safety net for our own children because of our ability to own property (that was greatly overvalued based on our ZIP code), which provided access to home equity funds.

We were also able to assist our children, allowing them to always meet their full payments without having to resort to income-based payments that often do not even cover interest costs. These types of payments for countless borrowers (who are trying to pay and “do the right thing”) leave them further in debt than when they started ... and feeling hopeless that they can ever dig out of it, much less own a home.

Further, having multi-generational experience with higher education, we simply expected our children to attend college and knew how to navigate these complex systems. We didn’t ask to have these advantages, but we benefited nonetheless. Critical examination of the false narratives about the recipients of loan cancellation is crucial.

Finally, for states to divest in education and then declare that education is too expensive is simply dishonest and serves to weaken our country.

Alice Franks

Greensboro

Why else?

We now know that the former president lied about illegally possessing top-secret government documents. These documents that he stole, and would not return, ultimately belong to the American people (not him).

I keep asking myself, why did he do this? What was his motive? What else could he have possibly been doing? He knew it was illegal.

And the chilling answer that keeps coming to me is that he intended to sell this top-secret information or has sold it. Another possible, repulsive motive is he is using it to bribe other world leaders. I hope these possibilities are being explored by investigators.

Since we know he was withholding military aid from Ukraine until they gave him dirt on Biden’s son, it’s not such a big leap to suspect he was routinely using state secrets for his own personal benefit throughout his presidency.

The former president’s intentional criminal activity needs to be addressed. If it were you or me we’d already be in prison. No one is above the law and that includes former presidents.

We the American people need a reckoning; we want accountability. Illegal and criminal activity requires punishment.

Lisa Fullington

Greensboro

Divide and conquer

It has become increasingly apparent that the “Make America Great Again” mantra of the far right is not about freedom … but rather about freeing “America” from the democratic institutions and norms that have successfully united and built our nation.

The MAGA vision, aided and abetted by the Supreme Court, has encouraged and empowered states to divide their own citizens over issues of health care access, gun control, voting rights, responding to climate change, marriage equality and, yes, the determination of election outcomes.

The MAGA movement pledges its allegiance not to a “United States of America,” but rather to an American vision that promotes grievance more than governance, resentment over reconciliation and tribal values over pluralism. Though as a nation we can debate the benefits and the generational sacrifices needed to achieve the “Build Back Better” vision, … it is at least a vision about building a future on a habitable planet.

By contrast, the MAGA movement is about envisioning what our future would look like based solely on furthering the principles of grievance, resentment and tribal conflict. Wouldn’t that just make America “great”?

Well, it all depends on whether you’d still be alive to live in that world.

Howard S. Becker

Greensboro

Congratulations

As an occasional guest columnist for the News & Record, I was delighted that the paper recently won 17 awards — seven of them first place!— in the annual North Carolina Press Association contest. I read the paper online every day. These honors are richly deserved!

Special congratulations to Allen Johnson for winning first place for the editorial page, second place for editorials and third for serious columns.

Other firsts were for the “Honoring Our Veterans” special section and for appearance and design.

Cheers to individual winners including Woody Marshall for sports photography, Mike Kernels for headlines, Nancy McLaughlin for a profile feature and Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane for arts and entertainment.

As a retired journalist myself, I’m honored to be associated with such a newsworthy crew!

Joanna Winston Foley

Berkeley, Calif.