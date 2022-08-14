Tuesday's letters, August 9, 2022

Not your call

Recent letter writers have been specific regarding the abortion question, including the writer of “An insult to women” (July 29): Women should “just say NO,” use protection, etc. These people have absolutely no concept of the complicated situations that some women who choose abortion face.

I know of one case in which the woman who was married (most women seeking abortion are married — should they say NO?) and was Type 1 diabetic. When she had her one child, the doctors told her having another would kill her. She got pregnant even though she and her husband were using three (three!) kinds of “protection.” This is just one case among hundreds of thousands. Women have different situations.

Who are you to prescribe facile solutions to their problems? Who are you to condemn safe and legal abortion for women who decide it’s best for them?

Only they know their situations; you should just leave them and their reproductive rights alone. And who are you to decide that the responsibility for unwanted pregnancies lies solely with women?

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

So much damage

I wholeheartedly agree with Richard A. Koritz in the Aug. 2 paper (Bottom Line, “Trump clearly should face criminal charges”).

He was right on about Trump and it could not have been said any better. I still have my doubts whether anything will be done with Trump and I’m concerned that he will run for president in 2024.

This nation cannot afford four more years with him in charge. He has done so much damage that we may never recover.

Jim Besser

Greensboro

What they left out

On Aug. 3, the News & Record presented its readers with an unexpected double-dose of polemics from the right.

We were confronted with both Marc Thiessen and Cal Thomas pontificating on the same topic. Their latest inspiration for outrage is the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.” I will readily admit the title of this legislation is blatantly political. Whether it has an effect on inflation is debatable. Some studies say a little, some say maybe none.

Both Thomas and Thiessen spend considerable verbiage slamming President Biden for being disingenuous; Thiessen having the temerity to ask whether any president has ever been more thoroughly dishonest. Hmm … boy that’s a tough one, Marc.

What struck me about both these pieces is they completely ignored the policies being put forth. Lowering drug prices, limiting out-of-pocket medical costs for seniors, ACA subsidies and, most importantly, the dramatic climate provisions which will put us back on track to reducing our carbon output by 40% by 2030. The implication is that these issues are of no consequence, that the real issue of our time is the title of the bill.

I’d contend it’s time for all columnists to be focusing on issues that actually matter, not only to our daily lives but indeed our very survival.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

A small victory

Friday’s editorial (“A dog’s way home”) was your best in years, about a huge animal cruelty tragedy turned into a victory. But it’s only a small victory, given the up to 60,000 dogs tortured to death every single year in America’s so-called “testing” labs, universities and other facilities using dogs for dubious research. “Dubious,” because science has long ago developed better, more reliable methods, but the animal cruelty/torture persists. Old habits die hard, especially when money is involved.

There is more work to be done, or many more thousands of beagle puppies will continue to die in this horrific manner! These acts, now pending in Congress, will address and begin to eliminate this cruel practice. The FDA Modernization Act of 2021 — (H.R. 2565 and S. 2952), the Humane Research and Testing Act of 2021 (H.R. 1744) and the Puppy Protection Act (H.R. 2442 and S. 4757) will make a good start in eliminating the atrocity of industrial level animal cruelty in this nation.

Contact all your senators and representatives in Congress and force them to act before it’s too late!

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Profiteering

Regarding “Oil drillers gush profits” (News & Record, July 30): People say that they are worried about inflation, but they are willing to pay big bucks for Bruce Springsteen — poor seats, no less. A large part of this current inflation is due to corporate profiteering. Any doubts after dealing with Ticketmaster?

If you are worried about inflation, why contribute to it?

Kenneth Gracz

High Point