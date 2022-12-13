Tuesday's letters, December 13, 2022

Back to basics

In Tom Campbell’s article “After hundreds of millions spent, why can’t Johnny read?” (Dec. 11), he suggests that we should “discontinue all the cutesy sounding initiatives du jour and get back to basics: repetition and time spent with each student.” He is spot on.

And the way we can do this is to involve the parents, hire excellent teachers who understand how to teach the basics, and pay and treat them well. Teachers who are given contract renewals year after year and whose students are failing should not be allowed to continue teaching in our schools. Renewals and pay increases should be a reflection of how well the students are learning.

If we get back to basics with excellent teacher and parent involvement, we may actually see improvement in our students.

Ruth L. Hoffman

Greensboro

Get on with it

Here we go again. Please tell me what was on Hunter Biden’s laptop? Columnist Marc Theissen spent an entire column claiming a cover-up (“Here’s why you should care about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Dec. 10).

The new GOP congressional majority promises nonstop hearings. Right-wing media spend hours talking about it every day. They claim the ex-president’s own FBI colluded with Twitter to suppress the reporting of this news.

But the ex-president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, obtained a copy of the laptop’s content before the 2020 election and promised to expose the son of the current president. What happened to his “smoking gun”? If there is no evidence of wrongdoing, is there really anything to cover up?

This smells suspiciously like another GOP smear campaign involving a computer. Hillary Clinton admittedly and inappropriately used a government computer for personal use. She also deleted emails from her email accounts. The GOP was unable to find any wrongdoing on her computer, so they speculated about her deletions. In this case, the GOP found nothing incriminating so they created a faux conspiracy about the media failing to report a nonstory.

If there was a crime committed that implicates an elected government official, tell us what it is and prosecute the offender. Otherwise, don’t waste our time with worthless political theater.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

New party needed

A few comments on the recent letter from the RINO (“RINO reflections,” Dec. 8): There must be millions of us out there (a lot of “unaffiliated” voters are really RINOs), but we have no political party to turn to, and only occasionally do we have likeminded candidates.

This nation desperately needs a rational, middle-class, balanced-budget, fiscally conservative third party! We dodged a constitutional bullet in Der Trumpenfuhrer, but we are by no means out of the woods yet.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Ignore them

As a follow-up, please don’t give any media coverage to Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert or any of the other Republicans who continue to spout untruths while not getting anything done for their constituents.

Let’s get real with our politics and not be swayed by the junk the Republicans are trying to shove down our throats. I believe that if we ignore them, they’ll go hide in a corner somewhere and life will return to some semblance of normal.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Smith Homes: Tell us more

I noticed the Smith Homes public housing complex in Greensboro is about to be demolished. I know it was a large neighborhood and housed quite a few people.

Where did all the tenants go? Is it being replaced?

When does the actual demolition work begin? A large complex that has been around for as long as it has should at least make the local paper and TV news.

People who previously lived there and moved forward with their lives might also be interested in its demise.

James Power

Kernersville