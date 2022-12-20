Tuesday's letters, December 20, 2022

Uselessness

Upon the sad 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook’s nightmare, I (at age 68) remembered my elementary school’s biggest dangers: a teacher’s switch or the palm of her hand or water pistols.

So mindless President Joe Biden used the occasion not to mourn the dead and then shut up; he spread blame by imposing “societal guilt” (object of guilt unclear) since “we” have not enacted more of what does not work — gun control.

His excellency wants to “eliminate” assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. OK. So ask “John” on the corner of Lee (I’m old school) and Tate streets selling illegal drugs if he will surrender any of those items if our brilliant Congress and president pass more laws — meaningless because criminals will ignore them, given an elementary rule of life: If a measure does not work, applying more of it still does not work.

Declare war on firearms? Declaring war on alcohol by constitutional amendment worked so well that repeal was required because another elementary law operated: The law of unintended consequences saw Prohibition causing skyrocketing crimes and deaths.

I feel no guilt, “societal” or individual. My firearms kill no one. Taking my firearms — expensive, legally owned property — is like taking John’s booze to stop Frank’s impaired driving.

Stupid, Mr. President.

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

Trump cards

Now that the former president has successfully sold-out his NFT “superhero” trading card series, he might want to consider a new series based on the Monopoly game’s Chance Cards.

Certainly, the former president’s likeness on a “Get Out of Jail for Free” NFT card would be quite popular with his supporters. Then again, a “Go to Jail. Go directly to jail, do not pass Go, do not collect $200” card might have an even broader appeal.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Who’s biased?

David Noer’s recent column titled “African American women don’t win NC elections” (Dec. 18) had several miscalculations. Noer explains that Cheri Beasley and Yvonne Lewis Holliday lost recent elections because of Donald Trump. Noer also says that Ted Budd and Mark Robinson were “unqualified midterm candidates.”

He further says that, with Budd then residing in the 13th District, owning a gun shop, living on a farm, being white, he rang all the bells needed to be bought and sold by the Club for Growth PAC.

There are residents in North Carolina who live and work on the family farm, support gun ownership and have a desire for lower taxes. Noer is promoted as a writer of a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. There are those of us who happen to be unaffiliated voters who support the above referenced things. Noer says that “gender and/or racial bias are toxic to our democracy.”

My question is why tie someone who supports gun ownership, farm residency and the like with bias? Sounds like bias from Noer.

Randal Clapp

Greensboro

Terrorism? Yes.

With all due respect to Melanie Collette (Pro-Con, “Jan. 6 panel wastes $4 million with politicized probe,” Dec. 18), the purpose of the Jan. 6 committee was not to unveil a “unified attack on the Capitol by white supremacists.” The attack was indeed orchestrated, but to classify all of those duped into the events as white supremacists misses the point entirely.

The purpose of the committee was to understand the mechanics of the planning, encouragement and deployment around the events that included the attack on police officers, the building of a gallows for a sitting vice president and the defacement of the U.S. government property itself. The goal was to block the peaceful transfer of power. These were absolutely the earmarks of domestic terrorism.

I continue to be amazed at how this sad chapter in our history is already being rewritten less than three years later by those who would deny the significance of a sitting president scheming to overturn the will of the people.

Does it take deaths to make the incident one of domestic terror? OK, there were deaths in addition to serious injuries.

A $4 million price tag to outline the events and connect the dots seems reasonable to me if it helps prevent future attacks, as it represents a mere six thousandth of 1% of the $6.27 trillion U.S. budget in 2022.

Louis Panzer

Murphy

Overlooked

The Sunday edition Travel section (Dec. 18) omitted a special place for tea service. Our own local O. Henry Hotel has a lovely tea service in its luxurious main lobby. Check it out, Greensboro!

Marc Trullinger

Greensboro