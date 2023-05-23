Low fertility rates

The Associated Press article (May 21) on companies offering fertility coverage omits a glaring problem. Over the past 50 years, studies have shown a significant decrease in male sperm count. This decline in sperm count has been linked to various environmental factors, such as exposure to pesticides and pollution, and lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, stress and lack of exercise. Researchers estimate that there has been a 50-60% decline in sperm count in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand since the 1970s.

The impact of this trend on the future of fertility is concerning. A lower sperm count means that there are fewer chances of fertilization and successful conception, which may lead to reduced birth rates. Additionally, lower sperm counts may increase the likelihood of genetic abnormalities and miscarriages. Male infertility already accounts for approximately 30% of infertility cases, and the declining sperm count could further exacerbate the issue.

While it's laudable, companies covering fertility treatment ignore this more disconcerting trend among their employees. Current projections are that the average male sperm count will reach zero by 2045. If not addressed, no amount of coverage will comfort these couples.

Dr. Tom Murray

Greensboro

The writer is an AASECT-certified sex therapist supervisor.

The debt threat

House Republicans have set a ticking time bomb with their debt-ceiling extortion. Even if the bomb is defused, it could damage our strong recovery from COVID. If it goes off, it will endanger the world economy.

The debt limit is not about new spending; it’s about paying the bills Congress has already authorized. Since 1960, the debt ceiling was raised 78 times, 49 under Republican presidents and 29 under Democratic ones. Under Donald Trump it was raised three times. So why is it a problem now?

If you were in danger of defaulting on your debt, would you prefer to find new income to pay your bills or go into bankruptcy and ruin your credit and financial future? I know what my choice would be.

Republicans, however, refuse to decrease the debt by repealing the Trump tax cuts, set to expire in 2025, and the permanent reduction from 35% to 21% for corporations. These cuts raise the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years. Republicans even want to repeal recent funding to improve IRS efficiency. Who benefits from that?

Republicans dismiss issues important to average Americans, opposing legislation to address climate change and capping funding for education, health care and poverty. They are engaged in short-term thinking because these problems already threaten our economy and democracy.

Finally, House Republicans will only raise the debt limit for one year to coincide with the 2024 election. How long will Americans tolerate extortion by bullies? This time bomb may explode in their hands.

Denise Baker

Greensboro

Too much Trump

The opinion page letters for the last three years have been mostly about Donald Trump.

Trump this Trump that, when Trump has not been president for three years. Joe Biden has been president for three years.

No one writes a letter about what he does, good or bad.

The Democratic voters cannot be happy with how things are going.

If you are, write letters on what you like about Biden because he is president now. I would love to see your opinions.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

News and debt

There are two topics I would like to address.

The first is the death spiral of smaller-market newspapers, including the News & Record.

There is time to change these papers over to nonprofit. This one change would make it possible to get community support, which would save these papers and allow them to flourish.

The second issue is minting the trillion-dollar coin, which would put an end to the Republican threat of default, which would diminish our international standing dramatically, as well as reduce our standard of living drastically. The Republicans are willing to do this if they can just pin it on Joe Biden.

This game of chicken should be ended. If you are reading this, you can help by contacting the White House however you choose, and pleading for the trillion-dollar platinum coin, which the president has the power to do. I have contacted them, and I plead for you to contact them, too.

If you do not understand the issue, please do a little research in unbiased sources. The more you know, the more important you will realize it is.

Stephen Bolmer

Greensboro