Gun found at elementary school

Shoot-out next to middle school

2 killed in shooting at large party

18-year-old shot

34-year-old shot

We didn’t always live like this. We don’t have to live like this now. This is a choice we wake up with and make every day. These headlines aren’t from “there,” they’re here, in our neighborhoods and our children’s schools. It’s happening right here, right now.

These are the realities of our times that are not being dealt with. We’ve had many of the same elected leaders for years. Nothing’s fixed.

Our state legislature is embattled over casinos instead of real things that matter.

When you and I aren’t performing our jobs as expected, the boss calls us in for a talk. We get an action plan; we’re made aware of roles and expectations — or we’re out. Those we elected need to hear the same: We’ve had our talks. It’s time for action. Or we’re voting you out.

Paige Allred

Trinity

Other options

Some Democrats are saying the only person who can beat Donald Trump in the next election is Joe Biden. While I do believe President Biden can win, I am also confident in the potential of other Democratic tickets that just might outperform him.

Consider these promising combinations: Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Raphael Warnock or Cory Booker; alternatively, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer paired with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. These configurations could be mixed and matched, but placing Klobuchar or Whitmer or at the top of the ticket while simultaneously revealing the VP running mate makes a powerful statement.

These individuals embody a pragmatic, middle-of-the-road Democratic approach, prioritizing practical solutions for the challenges faced by working Americans. They have demonstrated their ability to win in demanding races, as Whitmer notably did in Michigan, a state Trump had narrowly won. Biden proved that a ticket that is inclusive will win; let’s keep that up.

Joe Biden has admirably fulfilled his role in halting the Trump era; let’s applaud him for that. However, I am optimistic that the Trump era is drawing to a close. Although he currently has the support of a majority of Republicans, his backing is slipping, especially among the critical independent voter bloc, the largest group of voters in the United States. Also consider that Republicans have lost ballot referendums in six states over abortion rights.

If Biden decides to step down, Democrats should take heart that there is a very strong bench awaiting its turn.

James Bennett

Greensboro

UN (as in Useless)

It’s simply amazing, the pie-eyed present-day “peaceniks” still extolling the United Nations as a panacea solving world tensions (letter, “Making peace,” Sept. 17). And National Peace Day? Such a feel-good folly for the truly naive.

The Useless Nations is the most expensive, overblown and worthless boondoggle ever created. It legitimizes rogue nations and despots. It has never stopped one war, or kept one peace. It has turned into a country club for washed-up diplomats, politicos and apparatchiks on an expense account.

Almost as outdated as the NCAA.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

Blood money

Regarding the PGA Tour and the Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf:

In 2001, George W. Bush’s team missed the warning signs prior to the 9/11 attacks, and then they invaded Afghanistan instead of Saudi Arabia. Why? Because his family and the country (in that order) could not afford to attack a partner in oil profits?

Also in 2003, Bush and Dick Cheney decided to invade Iraq, which was not a threat to us, and lookie, lookie, Halliburton stockholders did very well financially with the no-bid contract to rebuild Iraq. A coincidence? Watergate taught us to follow the money.

The Saudis still have plenty to answer for regarding 9/11. They don’t deserve any kind of partnership with America.

But the PGA will take the blood money and the bread and circuses. The fans will love it!

And the 9/11 families will have nothing but their broken hearts and their sacred honor. Sign me up to support those families.

George W. Bush’s derelictions (9/11, Iraq and Hurricane Katrina) have caused enough hurt. Please don’t let LIV Golf cause even more.

I don’t hate the Saudis ... or Bush or Cheney. I hate injustice. This is why I support peaceful protests, even though kneeling during the national anthem offends some people. The freedom to express grievances is enshrined in the First Amendment.

Politely looking the other way, accepting things as they are, and tolerating injustice are not mentioned in the Constitution. They are only enshrined in the hearts of people who lack empathy for others.

Jody McGhee

High Point