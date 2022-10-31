Tuesday's letters for Nov. 1

The Pelosi attack

The news about an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband should be disturbing to all reasonable people no matter what political leaning one has. Virginia Gov. Youngkin, on the campaign trail for a GOP candidate, was quoted by a news source about the attack saying, “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to do.”

I found this insensitive. Where is his moral compass? Why make such a comment when the couple is dealing with this tragedy?

Can’t politicians be more compassionate to all citizens and not just to people in their own party? Don’t we have enough people encouraging divisions and demonizing people?

If Gov. Youngkin is a Christian, perhaps he should focus on the teachings of Jesus Christ. His behavior and the behavior of many other professed Christians falls far short of loving your neighbor as yourself.

How would he feel if someone attacked his wife and a political opportunist said something insensitive about the situation?

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Why vote?

We all have a duty to get out and vote because the cost of food, gasoline and housing is unsustainable; our children are not being properly educated because of politics in the classroom; and crime is out of control because existing laws are not enforced.

We can stay home and lose our economic well-being and our children’s future, and live in fear of crime … or we can get out and vote for a change!

Kathleen Flanigan

Greensboro

GOP economies

In following news reports I am struck by the idea that so many people think that the Republican Party manages the economy best. Recent history does not support this. Even the budget deficit, which increased in the Trump administration, has decreased since the onset of the Biden administration.

Besides governmental policy, economic stresses also occur because of external events not tied to any one president, even if it is convenient to blame whomever is in office for both the good and bad economic news. The worldwide pandemic and our response to it have had the greatest impact on these swings. Add the Russian invasion of its neighbor Ukraine and the inflationary climb becomes even steeper.

The picture in Europe and elsewhere in the world is much bleaker than in the U.S. Changes in economic policy take time. Just voting for the change party is not likely to improve prices any time soon.

Rather than feeling angry and looking to place blame, look to see whose policies have made your lives better. What do the candidates say about what they support? With the slimmest of margins, the Democrats have helped the most people.

Mary McConnell

Greensboro

Your vote matters

I have worked at several locations offering to register voters and to remind them to fill out a new registration form if they have moved. No matter the venue, there were always a few who say, “I am not into politics” or something similar. Believe me, politics is into all parts of our lives, and if we don’t vote we are giving our power to others who may not use it the way we would want.

Especially if you are a person of color, part of the LGBTQ community, a member of a non-Christian religion or a woman, those holding power in government are influencing your life.

Do you care about history being taught honestly in public schools? Being able to marry the person you love? A woman’s right to make her personal decision concerning abortion? Good medical insurance for everyone? An overhaul of our immigration laws to make them more humane? Ending homelessness, etc.? Various levels of government are involved in setting policies and deciding whether programs are funded and regulated in all these areas.

If you need any information about who is running, and where and when early voting takes place, go to Vote411.org, a nonpartisan voter guide published by the League of Women Voters. Remember, your vote is your voice. Make it heard!

Sue Jezorek

High Point

Do the math

Over the past 60 years, inflation has averaged 3.8%; from a high of +13.55% in 1980 to a low of -.36% in 2009. (macrotrends.net) In 1978, a gallon of gas cost 65 cents; adjusted for inflation, that equals $4.14 today. (usinflationcalculator.com) I paid $3.24 a gallon yesterday ... When you go to vote, please take a minute to ask yourself, “Is the cost of a gallon of gas more important than democracy?”

Brian Fussell

Greensboro

For our schools

Commissioner Kay Cashion knows firsthand the importance of public schools to success in life.

Growing up in rural Caswell County, it was the influence of a public school teacher that helped place her on the road to becoming a highly successful business owner/operator.

Now, as our at-large county commissioner, she recognizes public education as basic to life’s preparation.

This understanding has led her to support public school funding as well as funding for GTCC and other educational entities and initiatives.

Commissioner Cashion doesn’t boast about her accomplishments, but continues to do her homework and to quietly work across the aisle and behind the scenes to gain support for schools. She supported the $300 million bond funding for Guilford County Schools in 2020 and the $1.7 billion bond approved May 17. She was recently appointed to the Joint Capital Facilities Committee to monitor and facilitate the process and progress of school construction projects.

Commissioner Cashion knows that state-of-the art schools are essential to excellence in teaching and student performance and a primary factor in attracting businesses to the community.

We need Commissioner Cashion on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Willie Taylor

Greensboro