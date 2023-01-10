Tuesday's letters, January 10, 2023

Unsettling

After watching, along with the rest of the country and the world, the absurd circus in the House of Representatives, I fear for the concept of rational governance.

Beginning with the support that was given in the past and present to the Trumpian beliefs coupled with the convoluted deals made with extremists in the House, the succession policy for president of the United States terrifies me. Choosing an individual who stands second in line to replace the president must be done with the utmost concern for the welfare and security of the country.

From what we have witnessed, the desire for personal political power has taken top priority over the needs of our country.

The changes in the political complexion of our nation over the past 10 years has become exceedingly worrisome. Unless the extremism that seems to be growing can be reined in by people with a modicum of common sense and moderation, the course of our nation seems headed for derailment.

Joel Heller

Greensboro

Never again

As I was looking through the paper today I saw a short article about a 6-year-old bringing a gun to school and injuring a teacher. It seems the House is more interested in investigating Hunter Biden than helping the country with its many problems such as gun control and inflation and so many more.

Republicans once again show me how useless they are. I made a mistake years ago of voting for a Republican for president and I will never vote for any Republican for the rest of my life. But I have to say I did get a good laugh with these morons taking forever to vote McCarthy speaker of the House.

Jim Besser

Greensboro

Proudly chaotic

After reading the reports of the chaos in the election of the speaker of the House orchestrated by the extremist Trumpublicans and further reading how proud and happy they are at the chaos they caused, gives me great pause.

What will they do when we have a real need? If they can’t lay aside their entitlement long enough to decide on a leader, how can they possibly be expected to act as adults when the country is in crisis?

The only saving grace is that these clowns only have a two-year ride on the carousel. I'm just hoping that the people who supported these buffoons either come to their senses or stop voting.

Tony Saiz

Summerfield