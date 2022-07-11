Tuesday's letters, July 12, 2022

Carr’s legacy

The passing of Nora Carr, a giant in educational leadership, was truly heartbreaking. Many know of her commitment to family and community, and especially how she championed children, diversity and public education. On behalf of Temple Emanuel and our local Jewish community, I want to express sympathies to her family.

We owe a debt of gratitude to Nora for the way that she stood up for so many, but especially for Jewish students. Any time there was an act of antisemitism, Nora was there to help. Any time there was a calendar conflict with a Jewish holiday, she knew what needed to be done to avert a crisis and to make sure that students and teachers could attend our often-overlooked observances freely and without consequence.

Nora, a devout Catholic, was truly a righteous person whose acts of goodness will never be forgotten. The world has lost what the biblical Book of Proverbs refers to as a “virtuous woman” (Proverbs 31:10). We in the local Jewish community have lost a dear friend. May her memory and legacy live on as a blessing.

Rabbi Andy Koren

Greensboro

Are EVs practical?

I read with interest the article “Electric grid is feeling the heat” (July 5) by John Deem. It attributes an increased use of electricity to population growth and climate change. The article also mentions Rajesh Kapileshwari, who is described as an engineer and clean-energy advocate. His approach to meet increasing demand is to make buildings more energy-efficient, which is commendable, but not to build more power plants.

I find it curious there was no mention of electric vehicles (EVs) and the substantial increased demand on the power grid they will create if used on a mass scale, as our current government promotes. Why do politicians and the media never mention the inconvenient truth that EVs charged on the grid in most areas contribute to the burning of more fossil fuels? Even solar panels and wind turbines require fossil fuel energy for their manufacture, transportation and installation. The term they sell us on, “zero emissions,” is actually an oxymoron.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Dollars used well

One of the best perks that our Greensboro-based company (ATI Decorative Laminates) offers its 60-plus staff members is the ability to go to the Greensboro Science Center on our corporate membership plan. It is extremely well used and our staff always comes back on a Monday and tells me what a great time they had with their family visiting over the many weekends that the passes are checked out.

The GSC has been such a good steward of the bond money it received back in 2009 and also raised private funds in combination to give our visitors and Greensboro residents a powerful economic driver but more importantly a venue that we can all be proud of and take our kids and out-of-town guests to time and again. The Greensboro Science Center is on the parks and recreation bond now (early voting is open until July 23) and if approved the bond would allocate $20 million to the next phase of growth at the GSC. As my grandmother would say, “The proof is in the pudding” that the GSC will put these dollars to good use and continue to enhance this amazing Greensboro facility.

Tara Burgio-Wheelihan

Summerfield

Vaughan can count

As a former City Council member, I quickly learned that in order to have any success you needed to understand some simple math. You have to be able to count to five. You can’t accomplish any of your plans if you can’t get four other council members to agree with you.

Nancy Vaughan has demonstrated, as both the mayor and as a council member, her ability to collaborate with other council members to get things accomplished. Her opponent hasn’t. He could have accomplished any of the things he’s proposing by simply working with the other council members to get their votes. You don’t have to take my word for it; ask any of the other council members.

Mayor Vaughan has my vote. She can count!

Tom Phillips

Greensboro

Texas messes

There is an adage in the American Southwest: “Don’t mess with Texas.” I think I know why.

The attorney general is so religious that he says that the slaughter of those 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, might have been part of God’s plan. The governor is so worried about mental health that he cut $211 million from the state’s mental health budget earlier this year. And the lieutenant governor is so pro-life that he has said that “there are more important things than living.”

If Texas really wants to do something about mental health, then maybe the first psychiatric exams should be reserved for A.G. Ken Paxton, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

And, if the God I serve is interested in my opinion, then I have some suggestions about his plan for the continued public service of those three government employees in the state of Texas. They should be ousted from office.

I will save my thoughts and prayers for the parents of murdered children.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Things to come

As of now 1.2 million Americans have died from COVID. Republicans say it’s no big deal, don’t wear a mask, go to stores, engage in commerce, go on planes.

A Republican Supreme Court turned 50% of American citizens into “Mothers for the State” subject to forced pregnancies and forced births. There are five states where abortion is illegal even in cases of rape or incest, 13 states with trigger laws containing complex exceptions to their near-total bans, and 35 states set to ban abortions. The trend now is toward no exceptions for rape and incest.

Even now there are women who are required to almost die before getting an ectopic pregnancy terminated after a review by lawyers for legality. Please internalize what I have just said. A Republican state will take control of your reproductive life.

What’s next? Gay marriage could be outlawed. Trans medicine could be outlawed, as well as most birth-control methods. Republicans codify laws per religious belief. How long before women must wrap themselves in a flag that covers their faces?

North Carolina women will lose body autonomy if we don’t defeat extremist Republicans. Get your like-minded friends and family registered to vote. Then vote.

Gaylene Zimmer

Greensboro