Tuesday's letters, July 26, 2022

Political courage

Courage on the battlefield commands and receives respect, and becomes a unifying force to combat dangers that challenge military strength and generate national commitment to preserve life and liberty.

Courage on the political battlefield deserves the clear-eyed, thoughtful, reasoned respect of all who entrust our nation’s future to the voting public.

The issues are real and life-changing: health and safety; protection of our most vulnerable populations; education and training to prepare for everything from climate and environmental crises to achieving careers that support individuals and families … and much more.

As we proceed through a hot summer may we attempt to cool the divisive rhetoric and respect the reality that differences of political opinion, when reasoned and validated, must be respected, explored and reconciled, to the extent possible.

The days and months ahead will test our ability to see through false narratives, and establish a firm foundation from national resolve to meet critical demands for solutions. These times demand courage.

Barbara Teichman

Greensboro

See no evil

Years ago I was seeking the Asheville City Council’s endorsement of a new memorandum of understanding that would simply remind the electric utility what its already existing legal obligations were regarding emissions of air pollutants in national parks. When the public comment portion began, the first speaker rose and said, “I don’t know nothing about no memorandum — but I’m against it!” He then sat down as a sizable portion of the citizens in attendance cheered.

I was reminded of this when I read an account in The Guardian about Trump backers dismissing the Jan. 6 hearings — that they refused to watch. Their comments were along these lines:

“They’re painting Trump as though he incited this riot,” said the (Oneida, Wis.) county Republican vice chair, who has also avoided watching the hearings. “They got to the Capitol and the Capitol police let them in. They didn’t storm the Capitol as is being reported. …”

Ignorance may be bliss, but it can be extremely dangerous.

JFK said, “Only an educated and informed people will be a free people.”

“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty” is attributed to many.

It’s impossible to be vigilant with eyes closed, ears covered and brain disengaged.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Diverse thought

Your news story entitled “Hannah-Jones shares details of UNC settlement” (July 20) is quite concerning, because it shows the bias and overt discrimination that exists at UNC-Chapel Hill. The article mentions that UNC will “commit to training 20 faculty and staff … to help diversity hiring.” But why is the university only interested in having diversity of color, gender, nationality and sexual orientation?

UNC’s website mission statement misleads the public to believe otherwise: “The nation’s first public university is … preparing a diverse student body to become creators, explorers, innovators and leaders in N.C.”

But when is the university going to start emphasizing “diversity of THOUGHT?” Why does UNC only hire more and more liberal and woke thinkers — like Hannah-Jones — with no concern for hiring conservatives and Republicans? Why is the university afraid to promote diverse thinking, so that the students hear input from all sides of the political spectrum?

Why is it legal to promote racism within the university by providing funds to pay for Black caucuses? What if UNC only provided funds to pay for white caucuses? Or Republican caucuses? Or Asian caucuses?

It is time for the General Assembly to investigate this discrimination against 50% of our citizens.

Wayne Ford

Greensboro

Sub Hood

I have a Sunday tradition since I stopped being able to afford getting the daily paper. I go to the grocery store about a mile from my house as soon as I can to buy a Sunday paper. I start with the Parade, if there is one, move on to the comics and then, start with section A. By the time I get to the Ideas section, I am feeling some trepidation. I fear seeing John Hood’s picture with his column. I mostly, well usually, do not agree what he writes. Is there some other ultra conservative with the John Locke Foundation who could be substituted for Mr. Hood? Also, it would be a blessing if I didn’t have to see the former president’s face in print or on television. Just saying ...

Annette Henley

Greensboro

The consequences

“Freakonomics,” by Steve Levitt and John Donahue, took a clear statistical analysis of a number of unintended consequences. Its first chapter surprisingly illustrated the correlation between abortion availability and lower crime rates 15 years afterward.

All those unwanted children, some abandoned, raised by parents in greater financial and personal stress and with less individual attention did not get born. Perhaps women know what it entails to adequately raise a human being.

Since Roe v. Wade has been repealed nationally, then I predict in 15 years the crime rate in restrictive states will rise. Oops?

James R. Jackson

Reidsville