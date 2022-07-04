Tuesday's letters, July 5, 2022

Tired sequels

“Voter ID situation should have been settled” (John Hood column, July 2) was baffling. Hood speaks of “sequels being worse than the original films.” Surely he is suffering under a grave misconception when he does not mention the most important sequels: repeated impeachments, repeated false claims of a rigged election and repeated conspiracy theories. What about Republican “sequels” of challenges aimed at Roe v. Wade, which had been legally decided for 50 years?

He writes that Roy Cooper and Josh Stein “sabotaged” the voter ID requirement approved by voters (but challenged) and “never received the scorn they deserved.”

Hmmm … sort of like Mitch McConnell sabotaged the nominations to the Supreme Court? Hood’s article seems to support “the will of the majority.” Is he aware of the fact that the last time a Republican won the majority of the popular vote in a presidential election was 2004?

Just as Hood spoke of being sick of “sequels,” most Americans are becoming weary of the Republican claims that the 2020 election was stolen (no proof anywhere!). If we are going to talk about “sequels” being boring, that one should be at the top of the list.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

A generation

For perhaps the next 30 years, a generation, the decisions over what rights are enumerated and protected by the Constitution will be controlled by conservative members of the current Supreme Court. Among these conservative justices there are the “originalists,” who attempt to decipher the intention of the original text independent of contemporary context or application.

Perhaps it would be an original, if not refreshing thought, if the justices collectively began their deliberations by rereading the preamble to our Constitution — in particular words that begin with a capital letter:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

If the preamble to the Constitution was the checklist by which “We the People” adjudged the immediate and generational impact of the Supreme Court’s rulings … well maybe, just maybe, Union, Justice, Welfare, Liberty and Posterity will be better served by the next generation of Supreme Court justices.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

The right leader

As a longtime Greensboro resident, I am proud of our city and its people. So, when I see us not making the progress that Raleigh and Charlotte have, it is not because we don’t have talented people or the location and assets to compete.

Eight years ago, with Nancy Vaughan as our mayor, our household income was 13% below the state median and 30% below the nation. With the same mayor, we are worse today.

What concerns me more than just the numbers is that there doesn’t seem to be a plan to close these gaps. There is talk about growth outside our city limits, but unless we invest in the kind of workforce development and infrastructure other successful cities use to attract businesses, we will keep falling further behind.

When there is a lack of progress, there is a need for new leadership. That is why I will be voting for Justin Outling for mayor in the July 26 election. He is the type of talented and enthusiastic leader we need to finally get us moving forward. Justin shares my vision that Greensboro’s best days are yet to come, and he is the right leader to get us there.

John Englar

Greensboro

All the facts?

In your consistent hate of Trump you were quick to report on Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing — testimony that was hearsay evidence that would never be allowed in any court except a kangaroo court like this one.

You didn’t bother to question whether someone actually told her that Trump tried to get to the Capitol by grabbing the steering wheel of his limousine and assaulted a Secret Service agent when he stopped Trump. The person who supposedly told her this, Secret Service agent Bobby Engel, denies it. And both agents who were there have said they would testify. Unlike on Jan. 6, why don’t you get all the facts?

Dave Stump

Stokesdale