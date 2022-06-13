Tuesday's letters, June 14, 2022

Martin’s silence

It is frightening to me that the new High Point University law school dean, Mark Martin, may have advised Donald Trump that Mike Pence could legally invalidate the electoral votes as Trump was insisting in his attempt to invalidate the election.

We need to know what the dean’s position is in regard to the legal questions raised. He certainly can give his legal opinion without violating client-attorney privilege and without revealing what he said to Trump. I would hope that HPU President Nido Qubein would vigorously pursue this publicly. I would further like to know what Justice Martin’s definition of “sedition” is and what his reaction was to the report by the Jan. 6 committee’s report last Thursday.

His political bias as dean of the law school should be an open subject and should be pursued further by those who believe in free and fair elections and the peaceful transition of power after an election. Should Martin refuse to answer the legal questions on grounds of self-incrimination, he should resign at once or be replaced by a more forthcoming, less controversial candidate. Privilege should not apply here.

Judith Hartsook

Burlington

No quid pro quo

As the chair of the Say Yes Guilford Board of Directors, I can state unequivocally that the organization did not financially support the $1.7 billion bond referendum for Guilford County Schools. We did endorse the bond, because we are in the schools every day and we see the horrible conditions under which our children must attempt to learn. The writer of the recent letter to the editor, “Quid pro quo?” (June 11), got it wrong.

Additionally, Guilford County has not supported Say Yes Guilford with any tax dollars in the seven years of the organization’s existence. Our work is underwritten by foundations, businesses and private donations. We did submit an application to Guilford County for federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, granted to the county for COVID relief and economic recovery.

Say Yes Guilford recently celebrated its sixth class of SYG scholars, granting more than $1.1 million to 742 GCS graduates in the 2021-22 academic year. Thanks to our financial supporters — private money, not taxpayers’ dollars — Say Yes Guilford has awarded more than $12.6 million to GCS graduates since 2016.

Alice S. Moore

Greensboro

A weak reaction

I have seen on the news several times the shooting of Joseph Lopez. This was a tragic occurrence for Mr. Lopez and his family.

Greensboro Police Officer Matthew Hamilton was immediately fired when the grand jury returned an indictment. I have seen the video several times and Officer Hamilton entered a shed after repeatedly warning Lopez. It was very dark and Hamilton warned Lopez several times without compliance. A shot was fired and Lopez was hit. Hamilton could immediately be heard saying that he saw something in Lopez’s hand.

There is no way anyone outside the shed could dispute that because of the darkness. Hamilton was the closest to Lopez.

The police department fired him after the grand jury indictment. To me this shows weakness of leadership and smacks of political correctness. Unless there is evidence I’m not aware of, this is a very weak case.

M.C. Chilton

Greensboro

Freedom’s limits

So many are using absolute freedom to justify their stances nowadays. From abortion to gun ownership to whether or not to vaccinate, some are asserting that these are absolute rights that should not be infringed upon for any reason by state or federal government.

But our rights end where someone else’s health and well-being begin. That is why we have laws against using your constitutional right to free speech to incite a riot, or to even so much as to falsely cry “Fire!” in a crowded theater. That is why we have laws against running your business in such a way that it pollutes the environment.

No right is absolute but should be considered in balance with the rights and the needs of the community around you. And laws that strike that balance are good and necessary.

When considering where to draw that line on these issues, ask yourself whether the way you are exercising your right will harm, or even kill, someone else.

Larry Kirwan

Greensboro