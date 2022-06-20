Tuesday's letters, June 21, 2022

Hearts and minds

Polls (and recent letters to the News & Record) show unwavering approval of Donald Trump by most Republicans. Would any of the following recent revelations change their minds?

1. Evidence that he knew he lost the election, yet persisted in denial, attempting to illegally overturn the election and inciting an insurrection to do so.

2. Evidence that he agreed that Mike Pence, his ever-faithful vice president, should be hanged. Then he never checked on Pence and his family’s well-being during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

3. Evidence that he bilked his supporters of $250 million they contributed to an “Election Defense Fund,” which instead went to his hotels and to fund his Jan. 6 rally.

Nah — not a chance.

When Trump said during the 2016 campaign, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” it may have been one of the few truthful statements he has ever uttered.

Stanley Faeth

Browns Summit

American justice

On live TV we learned the former president knew he’d lost the election, but was so desperate to stay in power he led an unlawful attempt to overturn the 2020 election results through persistent lies, creating a violent insurrection to stop the peaceful transfer of power on January 6th.

Now questions about what should be done are increasing. Many voices encourage caution, perhaps a pardon to avoid riots in the streets. A wise man told me many years ago, when he had a difficult decision to make, one that would anger half the people either way, he simply did what he believed to be right.

This is that moment for America. Are we a nation of laws? Are all citizens treated equally under the law? Is any U.S. citizen above the law?

Department of Justice, do your job, put the evidence into open court on live TV for people everywhere to witness. As the world’s leading democracy, we owe future generations and the free world a stern example of consequences for all who break our laws regardless of their money, influence or power.

Trump’s no different than Harvey Weinstein; let a jury decide his fate. This can never happen again.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

Oh, the irony

Trump; “Mike, you’ve got to have the courage to do the right thing.”

So Vice President Pence took the advice, mustered his courage against every Trump barrage and did the right thing.

Mind what you ask for.

Jack Harrington

Greensboro

Democratic spending

I see that the Democratic Guilford County commissioners followed their party lines by approving a tax base increase of 31%. Typical of the Democratic Party’s policy of spending other people’s money without any consideration of what is best for the majority of our community and its residents.

The only thing missing is them proclaiming that the 31% increase is Putin’s tax. I hope people wake up and vote these people out of office. This makes it easy to decide whom to vote for going forward. Shame on you people!

Nick Irwin

Greensboro

A threat to democracy

The most significant reason for the Jan. 6 insurrection to be investigated is that Donald Trump’s words and actions were a threat to the continuation of American democracy and the democratic process.

Trump’s failed attempts to prevent a legally elected president from taking office were observed by the entire country. Trump appeared to view the democratic process as his enemy. Apparently, some people did not realize that the individuals who provided the most damaging evidence against Donald Trump were Republicans, many of whom served in high levels of the Trump administration.

This investigation is about finding and revealing the truth about Trump’s attempts to change the people’s votes in the last presidential election and calling on his very respected vice president to not legitimize the legal election of a new president. Donald Trump should remember the saying often attributed to Abraham Lincoln:

“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time.”

Jody Sutlive

Greensboro