Tuesday's letters, June 7, 2022

Cynical truths

A cynical and inconvenient truth is that Republicans are dead right about the ineffectiveness of current and proposed gun control regulations.

The inconvenient truth is that the supply of military grade weapons will continue to find their way to evil doers.

The inconvenient truth is that the gun lobby has purposely perverted a vaguely defined constitutional right by transforming that right into what has become a profitable sacred rite.

The inconvenient truth is that the enforcement of existing or new gun controls will likely increase the public demand for, and supply of, more highly lethal weapons.

The inconvenient truth is that the brandishing and discharge of firearms has become an all-too-common feature of Republican campaign ads.

The inconvenient truth is that the political benefit to Republicans for opposing gun controls far outweighs the risk of supporting them.

The inconvenient truth is that our gun culture, like climate change, is a real and present danger that we are unable to address. The cynical and inconvenient truth is that the Republicans have benefited from the prophecy: “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind”.

Indeed, cynical and inconvenient truths.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Still no actions

I just finished reading Leonard Pitts’ powerful, persuasive column “So much for a good guy with a gun” (June 2). I, like many others, have become outraged, appalled and horrified by the inability of our elected representatives to do anything about the carnage and slaughter caused by guns.

It is as if our Republican political leaders have an agenda to make sure that criminals have an unlimited supply of the most lethal weapons possible. We are being destroyed by an antiquated Second Amendment written 235 years ago by men who could not have possibly envisioned or imagined that it would be used to enable an 18-year-old to murder innocent grade-school children using a modern battlefield assault weapon.

Ted Budd, the North Carolina Republican Senate candidate, owns ProShots, an indoor shooting range and retail gun store in Rural Hall. God help the voters if they think he will do anything to restrict, curb or limit the expanding proliferation of weapons that increasingly kill our children, churchgoers, grocery shoppers, movie and concert attendees, ad infinitum.

We must elect candidates who believe in reasonable gun control. We cannot have a country that loves its guns more than its children.

Paul Stewart

Greensboro

What’s missing

Kudos to Charles Davenport Jr. for his excellent article in today’s paper (“One cause of mass shootings that deserves more attention,” June 5). I hope everyone took time to read it.

Regarding mass shootings like Uvalde, Buffalo, etc., Davenport points out what is notably missing in news reports is information about the shooter’s father. Many shooters come from broken or unstable homes, usually without a father figure.

I wish Davenport had more than one column a month — he’s an excellent columnist!

Marilyn Gideon

Greensboro

Take the first step

America, we have a problem, a gun violence problem. For those who doubt it, know that we lead the world with 288 school shootings since 2009. Solutions are difficult, because U.S. Senate Republicans have repeatedly blocked actions favored by a majority of Americans — instituting universal background checks, eliminating the sale of military assault weapons, banning possession or sale of large-capacity magazines, removing firearms from those deemed to be a danger, and requiring gun owners to keep their guns secured.

Note that none of the above infringes on the ability of responsible citizens to buy and possess firearms.

Republicans in Congress are in control of these outcomes. If and when they will act to legislate these deterrents remains to be seen, but their track record gives no indication that they will do so. A plan of action for each of us is to contact our representatives and demand that these reforms be enacted into law. Inaction isn’t an option.

Passage of gun safety laws will not guarantee an end to all future shootings, but taking these initial steps is a starting place to end the carnage. May God be our guide as we move forward to protect our children and youth.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

Gaslit

The story “NC Dems pitch gas tax rebate” (June 4) had a lot about high gas prices but did not mention that “The top five oil companies alone — Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and ConocoPhillips — brought in more than 300% more in profits than in the first quarter of 2021. That is a total of more than $35 billion in profits in just three months. In fact, these five companies’ first-quarter profits alone are equivalent to almost 28% of what Americans spent to fill up their gas tanks in the same time period,” as reported by The Center for American Progress.

Thomas L. Harmon Jr

Greensboro