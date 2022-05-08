Tuesday's letters, May 10, 2022

A 'Handmaid' reality

I remember watching the television series "The Handmaid’s Tale" and thinking that the most horrifying scenes, even beyond those depicting graphic torture and cruelty, were the flashback images of the protagonists' day-to-day activities and interactions as they transitioned from living in an open, progressive society to a restrictive, controlling theocracy.

In a short amount of time, the world around them took on a hideous new shape that was, in equal measure, incomprehensible and familiar. The relatability to current days, living through the steady, persistent machinations of the GOP and recent Supreme Court rulings, as they enact and enforce laws that eliminate one’s rights and protections based on extreme ideology, is all too real.

Restrictions are being put in place and forced on society by a small group who, while claiming to be people of faith, demonstrate zero compassion — people who vote against child tax credits, nutritional programs, lowering drug costs, anti-poverty initiatives and education-expansion bills, while clinging to their cherry-picked interpretations of the Bible.

Criminalizing what a woman decides to do with her own body based on her personal situation and consultation with her own doctor is truly moving us into dangerous territory. Watching "The Handmaid’s Tale" was stressful. Living through it will be horrific.

Brian Goldberg

Greensboro

UNC's not troubled

You knew it was coming, the News & Record headline, "UNC is 'in trouble'" (editorial, May 6) agreeing with the American Association of University Professors' assessment of the state of our public university system. And why this assessment? Because the system is now governed primarily by those mean, old Republicans, and their appointed Board of Governors.

And how did the Republicans get this power? Why, they were voted into office by the taxpayers of our state, and we can't have that!

The report specifically cites "racial tension" in our handling of the "Silent Sam" issue and the botched hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones. Excuse me, but Silent Sam has been satisfactorily dealt with, and Hannah-Jones should never have been offered a job in the first place. But, because of these two issues, and the griping of certain unhappy professors/staff, UNC is now beset with "institutional racism" to which I say BULL!

UNC is still cranking out thousands of graduates of all colors for the betterment of our state and society in general, and the Board of Governors is doing all it can to make sure the university remains in excellent fiscal condition. For this we should all take pride instead of smearing a strong but imperfect institution.

Sam Howe

Greensboro

The writer is a member of the UNC-Chapel Hill Class of 1968.

Roses for the living

What amazingly good news that a statue will soon be erected to honor the enormous community contributions of Judge Henry Frye and Mrs. Shirley Frye. Other leading local citizens such as Dr. George Simkins have been honored with a public monument but usually long after they had passed on. This is a case of a grateful community symbolically giving roses to the living while they can still enjoy them.

A timely recommendation from the News & Record! A timely implementation of the idea by the Joseph M Bryan Foundation!

Joanna Winston Foley

Berkeley, Calif.

Patients' rights

In The New York Times, Linda Greenhouse wrote an opinion essay ("Women Are Invisible in Justice Alito's Opinion," May 5) and quoted a summary statement of Justice Harry Blackmun’s 1973 opinion: “The decision vindicates the right of the physician to administer medical treatment according to his (or her) professional judgment up to the points where important state interests provide compelling justification of intervention.”

The Roe decision was about the right of doctors to make decisions for the patient’s best interest without fear of prosecution and prison. This fear led to the tragic death of a woman in Ireland who died of sepsis. Her story was instrumental in changing the law there.

“Pro-abortion” is the wrong language. Criminalization of abortion by the state is just another way to keep women down and prop up patriarchy. Women have a right to protection against harmful laws. Doctors and patients should not be criminalized for making the best decisions in each individual case. Women’s lives depend on it.

Mary McConnell

Greensboro

Just say no

It is often quoted that “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely."

Although the Republican Party has yet to achieve absolute power, it has successfully demonstrated that perverse power will preserve power perversely.

Like a drug cartel, the current Republican Party relies on human susceptibility to substance abuse as the basis of their operating model. In the case of the RNC (Republican National Cartel) their reliance on that susceptibility leverages the euphoric effects of grievance and resentment as the means by which to achieve and maintain loyalty, funding and power.

In effect, right-wing media, conservative columnists and the vast majority of Republican elected officials have formed a highly effective supply chain that purposely abuses and distorts the substantive realities and challenges that face our nation … and yes, our very democracy. (The events of Jan. 6 were nothing more than “legitimate political discourse.”)

When the former first lady, Nancy Reagan, was asked how to combat substance abuse, her terse, albeit naïve response was … “Just say no." For principled Republicans who continue to support the RNC out of “habit” … is it finally time to acknowledge and say no to what your party has become?

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Our addiction

The world faces twin crises: a war in Europe and increasingly severe impacts from climate change. Both threaten to destabilize our economy and undermine our security. Both are linked to our dependence on fossil fuels. Our dependence on oil means the American economy is at the mercy of world oil markets — where the price of oil is set whether it’s produced in Russia, Texas or anywhere else.

It’s time to finally get off this roller coaster and control our own energy future. That’s why we need Congress to act quickly on major legislation to invest in clean, American-made energy — to protect our health, wallets and national security.

The war in Ukraine is causing gas prices to spike, which means financial hardship for American families. Whenever there’s a big crisis overseas, the price of gasoline goes up. And oil companies are giving billions in extra profits to their investors, instead of using it to build American-made clean energy.

In the long term, being so dependent on oil makes us vulnerable to global instability — it’s happened over and over again — so we need to move to clean energy that we control. That’s how we stop this from happening.

Chris Gilly-Forrer

Greensboro

Cost-effective

A challenge before our community is to approve the $1.7 billion school bond and tackle long-term maintenance, safety and accessibility problems in our schools. We can modernize our schools, renovate and rebuild as appropriate, and make our schools tech-smart. This is appropriate action for the third-largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and a district serving 73,000 students at 126 schools.

As a former Latin teacher at Southeast Guilford High School and Southeast Middle School and the parent of two Guilford County Schools graduates, I believe there is nothing more important than the public education of our young people.

It is hard to believe that our children are attending school in buildings constructed before the first lunar landing. Yet it is comforting to know that newer schools are 1.5 times more efficient to operate.

Approval of the school bond will lead to long-term cost savings and 21st century environments for students, teachers, principals and all school employees. Please join me in voting for the school bond to ensure that our young people have every opportunity our community can provide.

Jean Cornwell

Greensboro