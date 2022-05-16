Tuesday's letters, May 17, 2022

Responsibility

I read Alex Gibson’s column in the Sunday edition. “America: Land of the ignorant” (May 15) about mass shootings and police misconduct.

It gives me no pleasure to say this, but he was spot on. We’ve gotten so wrapped up in our own versions of “freedom” we no longer think we should take responsibility. Freedom isn’t just refusing to obey any rule you personally see as “oppressive.” And some of these so-called “rebels” are really nothing more than people who can’t handle not getting their way all the time. Sometimes reality isn’t on your side, either.

To these people I have this to say: I keep hearing facts don’t care about our feelings (which is true); well, they don’t care about yours, either, nor do they care about the symbols or totems you use to rationalize your behavior. America needs to grow up across the board and realize the self-righteous holy act can’t keep being used as a crutch.

Like Bill Maher once said, we have a Bill of Rights; now we need a bill of responsibilities.

Michael J. Lopez

High Point

Brown’s right move

The News & Record’s lead article on May 14 brought to light that the Greensboro Coliseum paid the owner of the Greensboro Gun Show to, in effect, stop those shows. To which I can only say, good!

My company produces The Carolina Weddings Shows at the same venue (our next one is in August), so I speak with some experience.

Pro-gun or anti-gun sentiments aside, our city reaps the benefits of this move. While a gun show draws a crowd of locals, the events that will take its place will bring people who’ll stay at our hotels, eat at our restaurants, drink at our bars, visit the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, maybe even buy a newspaper!

It’s a win-win-win. The gun show owner was fairly compensated (for which I am jealous), the busy coliseum can bring us some new events, and local businesses meet and serve people who’ve come to Greensboro for these shows.

From my perspective, good job, Matt Brown and crew.

Don Freedman

Greensboro

His majesty?

King Matt Brown can spend $400,000 of taxpayer money on his own to cancel the Greensboro Gun & Knife Show through 2025. The politicians leading from behind can say, “Oh, it was Matt; we cannot control what he does with taxpayer funds.”

It is impressive Greensboro has King Matt.

Based on the recent article regarding the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show, where exactly did the hundreds of vendors and their employees stay for the show and spend on meals for the events? The twisted PR side from Matt is that other events balanced out the lost revenue.

I call BS because if both the sports events and the gun show are held, basic math is A plus B revenue, which is positive revenue. Instead, the king and his jesters are good with net-zero revenue.

What is the logic to disallow the show?

How many crimes were recorded for the Greensboro Gun Show?

How many crimes are reported for “Super Jam” and other events?

Why aren’t the concerts also canceled for safety reasons, crime and drug use?

J.B. Bailiff

Greensboro

Another shooting

On Saturday, yet again another mass shooting occurred in our gun-crazed nation. And once again the mass shooting was a hate crime based on race.

Ever since 2016, Trump and MAGA have caused a huge increase in hate-based crimes. Donald Trump’s political career is based in division and hatred. The entire MAGA movement is based on hate.

Blood is on the ex-president’s hands again. Since Trump and MAGA, hate groups have become emboldened by Trump’s acceptance, encouragement and never-ending, disparaging, racially motivated remarks. North Carolina has played host to these hate-fest Trump rallies.

Isn’t it about time that decent people stand up and say, “No, not in my state”? Hopefully North Carolina will wake up and stop Trump hate-fests in our state and vote out people like Madison Cawthorn.

Rita Wilson

Asheboro

Bonds are critical

As the parents of three thriving adult children who attended our public schools, we want to heartily endorse the $1.7 billion school bond. This will ensure the safety of our children, address critical infrastructure needs and build on the initial $300 million investment two years ago that provided upgrades to every school.

So, why should we who no longer have children in our schools support this?

For one thing, our economy depends on a productive workforce. A strong public school system is important if we want to continue attracting companies like Boom Supersonic that provide high-paying jobs and then get involved in the fabric of our community. We all benefit.

With crumbling walls and outdated technology, our children cannot be expected to reach their full potential. We need them to grow into informed citizens who one day will take our place as advocates for public education. We all reap the benefits when an educated child grows into an informed adult contributing to a prosperous society.

To pay for this, a small fraction-of-a-cent sales-and-use tax will help fund it. It is critically important we vote yes for this bond.

Judy and Bob Wicker

Greensboro