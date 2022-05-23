Tuesday's letters, May 24, 2022

Only skin-deep

Like everyone else, I did not get to choose my parents; as a result my outward appearance was decided by genetic determinants over which I had no control.

My hair was once brown, my height is 5-foot-10 on a good day, my eyes are blue and my skin, purportedly white, is more a mottled pink.

Also, like everyone else, I say or do things I should be ashamed of, either because of ignorance, jumping to conclusions or not understanding all the facts, etc. But my misbehavior is decidedly not because of my outward appearance.

If you want to hammer me for things I’ve said or done, be my guest; but don’t be upset with my actions because of how I look. Misbehavior I can fix; my physical attributes not at all.

Alfred Kraemer

Greensboro

About inflation

On May 18 a column appeared in the News & Record that caught my attention. It was by Cal Thomas and the headline was “How to whip inflation.” I was under the impression that inflation was a result of a number of complicated factors, including a worldwide pandemic and a war in Ukraine, all working to negatively impact supply/demand ratios. I was excited to read another perspective.

I expected the requisite trashing of the president, given Mr. Thomas’ orientation. He got that over with fairly quickly. When I got to the later paragraphs I assumed the payoff was coming. The “payoff” was a tired rehash of supplyside economics … period.

When this idea was originally floated near the end of the Hoover administration it was dubbed the “horse and sparrow equation.” Feed the horse enough oats and some will pass through to the road for the sparrows. How this is supposed to tackle inflation is beyond me.

Well, that’s not exactly true. It certainly cured inflation for a good, long while beginning in 1929.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

Spin attempts

Two recent letters offer examples of the “spin” of modern conservative thought.

The writer of “Selective outrage” (May 20) wonders why Bernie Sanders and others aren’t held up as examples of bad actors as are Fox News and other right-wing figures who influenced the Buffalo mass murderer.

One reason might be that Sanders and others have consistently opposed violence and consistently condemned followers, such as Rep. Steve Scalise’s assailant, who failed to follow this advice.

Can the writer name one nationally prominent Sanders-leaning lefty who urged, praised or justified the actions of the Waukesha, Wis., or the New York City murderers? Wisconsin’s Democratic and Republican senators co-signed a statement urging people not to turn that tragedy into a political issue, as the letter’s author has done.

Another writer (“Refusing to let go,” also on May 20) speaks with apparent pride of the strides we have made in selecting people from minority communities to serve our nation, even in its highest office. He doesn’t mention how many of those outstanding Americans he supported, or the foul names, aspersions and lies cast their way by a substantial portion of our population’s majority.

Anyone, conservative or liberal, commenting on the song “You Have to be Carefully Taught” should remember that the young officer who sings those lyrics in “South Pacific” ultimately fails to embody their high standard.

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro

Do it now

The North Carolina General Assembly has a unique opportunity this session to strengthen local hospitals, give 600,000 North Carolinians health coverage and pull in $2 billion in federal funds by accepting federal subsidies and expanding Medicaid.

As a family physician I cared for many patients from Guilford and Rockingham counties whose health suffered due to lack of insurance coverage. The poverty level in Guilford is 15.5% and in Rockingham County is 17.9%, both above the state average of 14%.

Our legislators’ failure to extend Medicaid coverage in the past caused our state to lose out on millions of federal dollars that would have provided medical insurance to our most needy citizens. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, expanding Medicaid increases access to critical preventive services like mammograms and pap smears, and supports treatments for common afflictions like mental health disorders and heart disease. This will prevent untimely deaths and prolong productive lives. Our community cannot justify these gaps in health care any longer.

Please urge Rep. Jon Hardister and Sen. Phil Berger to support legislation that will provide Medicaid insurance coverage to those of our citizens who otherwise will suffer the consequences.

Wayne Hale, M.D.

Greensboro