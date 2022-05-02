Tuesday's letters, May 3, 2022

Clubs and violence

Justin Harmon’s observations (“N&R, city unfairly punish nightclubs,” May 1) on the abuse of The Blind Tiger owners and its customers by city officials by shutting it down, and the front-page participation of the News & Record in that abuse, was on the money. The Blind Tiger’s owners are not responsible for shootings that occur in their parking lot — especially one that occurred at 6 o’clock in the morning. That should have been obvious to the Safety Review Board; finding unrelated ordinance violations as an excuse to shut down The Blind Tiger so the board can look like it is “doing something” is just a diversion of attention away from that board’s inability to find solutions to gun violence in Greensboro.

Regarding the alleged satisfaction that most people have with our K-12 state-run school system (editorial, “A hopeful report card for schools,” May 1), the percentage of students achieving math proficiency in North Carolina is 42% and reading proficiency is 46%. It has been stuck there for decades.

How can anyone be satisfied with that? It’s time for the money to be attached to the student and let parents decide where to send their children.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro

Service, sacrifice

Wow, what a day it was for 90 veterans on this past Wednesday, April 27!

Triad Honor Flight made it possible for this number of veterans, as well as their guardians, to spend an exciting day in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of this visit was for veterans to visit the memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.

The large group flew out of Piedmont Triad International Airport around 8:30 a.m. and landed an hour later at Reagan National Airport. Upon leaving and arriving at the airports, the American Airlines Airbus and its passengers were given a water cannon salute.

Memorials visited by the group were the following: Iwo Jima, Arlington, Air Force, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

Upon returning to Greensboro, the veterans were greeted by several hundred friends and family members applauding, waving American flags and passing out flowers and notes; a band playing patriotic music, etc.

Ninety sincere kudos to the Board of Directors of Triad Honor Flight, the caring and energetic coordinator (Alison Huber), the dozens of volunteers and numerous, generous sponsors.

For additional information, visit www.triadhonorflight.org

Phillip L. Tillman

Burlington

Student debt

I congratulate the letter writer who sacrificed to put his four daughters through college (“We paid. You pay,” May 1). Because of his commitment, his children are successful enough to fund their own children’s education. His family has achieved the American dream of each generation doing better than the previous one.

However, his letter ignores the fact that many cannot afford college, no matter what sacrifices they make. Those with proven financial need must apply for federal loans. More than 42 million are now trapped in such debt with the average amount being $37,000.

These graduates are victims of a changing economy. Since the 1980s, college tuition has increased by 1,200%. Even public institutions are more expensive because legislatures decreased funding. Between 2008-18, North Carolina cut the higher education budget by 17.3%.

Moreover, students graduating from college since 2000 have entered the most difficult labor market in decades due to the catastrophes of war, recession and pandemic; their wages are 2.5% lower than those 15 years ago.

Student loan debt is a symptom of the more serious problem of income inequality that must be addressed. If the American dream of economic improvement from generation to generation is no longer achievable, I fear for the future of our democracy.

Denise Baker

Greensboro

Experience counts

I have closely watched the ongoing Republican race to select a candidate for county sheriff, and the one obvious conclusion is that Billy Queen stands out as the best-qualified, most experienced and most capable.

He has worked as a local law enforcement officer in the High Point Police Department as well as at N.C. A&T. He then expanded his credentials with the U.S. Border Patrol, working on the southern border, which gave him useful insight into our issues with illegal immigration and drug smuggling. Then he went on to his undercover ATF work.

Billy has been a patrol officer, undercover officer, department manager, author and sought-out lecturer on law enforcement issues. He doesn’t have to theorize on how to do the job and won’t have a very steep learning curve, because he knows how to do it.

Billy Queen will start improving the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on the day he becomes sheriff. For that reason, I am highly recommending that we get behind him and support him with our votes in the GOP primary on May 17.

Fran Rafanovic

High Point

The writer is a retired colonel, U.S. Air Force.