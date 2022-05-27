Tuesday's letters, May 31, 2022

In the wrong hands

A gun is a tool, and, like any tool, when it’s in the hands of a skilled and responsible person, it can be safe and useful.

However, when a tool is operating faster than the intellect of the person using it, we have a problem.

Such is the situation we find ourselves in now, when the ability to obtain this tool, a gun, is limited only by age and money. So we shouldn’t be surprised that terrible things will happen. And with rapid-fire-style weapons such as the AR-15 readily available for purchase to the unskilled, the situation is only going to get worse.

Fifty some years ago when my grandfather was teaching me to hunt and shoot, he said, “Keith, if you haven’t hit it in three shots, quit shooting."

The ability to squeeze off 30 rounds in under a minute is in no way a testament to the shooter’s ability, but to the skill of the designer and builder of the weapon.

The empty joy some get from these kinds of weapons doesn’t accomplish anything and doesn’t prove anything. It just feels good.

Keith Elliott

Eden

Things we can do

Here are some commonsense actions that could be taken, either at the local, state or federal level to help reduce gun violence:

Raise the age at which firearms can be purchased to 21.

Prohibit purchase of firearms online.

Develop and enforce better background checks.

Prohibit persons under domestic violence protection orders from possessing guns.

End immunity for firearm manufacturers.

Ban bump stocks.

Ban automatic weapon sales.

Ban high-capacity magazines.

Promote better safety and storage of guns.

Develop buyback programs.

I understand these actions will not by themselves stop all the gun violence. And we should note that horrendous crimes such as we just witnessed are not the main cause of gun violence. Suicides are first, then homicides. Mass murders account for only about 1-2% of total gun deaths.

A huge majority of Americans support this kind of approach to trying to reduce gun violence. None of these actions are attempts at gun control; they are attempts to reduce violence related to guns. I urge lawmakers at all levels to attempt to find common ground and work together to make our communities and families safer.

James Bennett

Greensboro

Like leeches

A few years ago a presidential candidate promised to Make America Great Again. On Jan. 6, 2021, the world watched as America appeared to implode. During the past few weeks the world has watched as Americans continue to shoot each other, truly amazed that we cling like leeches to the so-called right to bear arms.

Obbe Haverkamp

Greensboro

How many more?

As I’m reading the newspapers this morning about the tragic events in New York and Texas, one question continues to come to mind: What is it going to take? How many more innocent people have to die before we can have commonsense gun laws enacted? Does it have to be your loved one who is gunned down by a high-powered weapon while going about his or her daily life: going to school, to work, to the grocery store?

Are we not capable of giving up a tiny shred of the “liberty” of owning high-powered weapons and ammunition so fourth graders can become fifth graders, shoppers can get their groceries home and workers can go to their jobs? Are we that selfish?

This is not a political problem; it’s a moral problem.

Kim Forman

Greensboro

Never again

Anybody who loves a child must pledge right now never to vote for any candidate who refuses to support gun laws.

Join me, please. Make this pledge today and stick to it.

Judy Crotchett

Greensboro

Same sad song

Once again our flags are lowered and prayers are flowing. However, I feel sure that, as usual, gun sales are soaring and absolutely nothing will be done to stop this carnage.

When will we step up at the ballot box and elect people who will pass sensible gun regulations? Nobody outside of the military or law enforcement needs a semi-automatic weapon or multiple-shot cartridges.

What does it take to stop this madness!

Rosemary Warr

Greensboro