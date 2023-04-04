They won't change

North Carolina Republicans have now made it easier for dangerous people to get guns. Republicans in Tennessee, where six died last week, having easy access to guns does not create any danger. The majority of people in this country have said they want tougher gun-control laws. And yet many of these same people vote for candidates who refuse to support any gun-control laws because of the money they receive from organizations such as the NRA.

Politicians like Sen. Ted Budd will not change their voting habits. They are perfectly OK with lax control over guns despite the continuing deaths of children. It would be interesting to see if some of these Republican politicians would change their thinking if one of their children or grandchildren had been victims of shootings such as the ones at: Virginia Tech (33 deaths), Sandy Hook Elementary ( 21 deaths), Robb Elementary(21 deaths), Stoneman Douglas High School (17 deaths), Columbine High School (15 deaths), Santa Fe High School (10 deaths), Umpqua Community College (10 deaths) and Covenant School (six deaths).

This does not include those who survived but were injured, and I am sure still suffer trauma from what they went through. For those who do not believe effective gun control would have an impact on reducing deaths, compare what is happening in our country with countries that have strict gun-control laws. If you want these school deaths to decline, then vote for candidates who want gun-control laws enacted.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

You earn respect

Thank you Charles Davenport Jr. for perhaps opening the eyes of a few on the left who are presently enamored of the victimhood some parents and most all of "education" has been peddling to our youth for decades ("Taught to be a victim of the United States," April 2).

If I hear another "They didn’t 'respect' me" or "I don’t get any respect," or "I don’t get the respect I 'deserve,'" I’ll be nauseated.

Hello, victims. No one "gets" respect; no one "deserves" respect; no one is "due" respect; they earn it!

No one has a right to demand respect; it flows naturally, and is rewarded when you earn it. You know, like with good employment, promotions, a better standard of living, position in the community and admiration by others.

This is another obvious difference between merit and equity that so many on the left do not yet understand, to the detriment of all of society.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Stop poking

An open letter to North Carolina legislators:

Thank you for your willingness to serve. You were elected for a specific role, and I would ask that you fill that role.

We have many excellent educational institutions in this state that train professionals in a variety of fields. These professionals have expertise that most of us do not have. I beg you to allow professionals to practice their craft.

Medical decisions should be made between patients and trained medical professionals, not by legislators based on a political agenda.

Curriculum decisions should be made by trained educators, not by legislators based on a political agenda.

Librarians should be allowed to select books that are consistent with the needs of their patrons, not legislators based on a political agenda.

All of these professionals, and many others, answer to regulatory bodies and have codes they're required to uphold. They don't need to be micromanaged by the legislature.

Our country’s history is founded on a system that has allowed a small group of elites to control the lives and behavior of the majority. In the USA we proclaim our love of freedom. That freedom should include the chance to practice one’s craft without the interference of the state.

Legislators, please, stay in your lane!

Jennifer Schaal

Greensboro

Trump's 'innocence'

I was so happy to hear that Donald Trump is facing his first indictment stemming from the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. My question is, why would he pay off Daniels if he is innocent? Now he could facing two more indictments and there could be a few more after that.

If Trump is found guilty of his crimes he should not be allowed to run for president in 2024.

Jim Besser

Greensboro