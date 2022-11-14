Tuesday's letters, Nov. 15, 2022

No joke

In answer to the News & Record’s headline on Sunday’s “Is this a joke?” letter, the answer is, of course, no. The entirety of the letter, “Really, Pennsylvania? Really?” is not funny (attempted conservative comedy/snark rarely is). The writer, in obvious disbelief and despair over John Fetterman’s wonderful, remarkable victory last Tuesday, is attacking the voters of Pennsylvania for definitively rejecting New Jersey’s Mehmet Oz as their next senator.

The red tsunami never happened nationally because of voters like those in Pennsylvania, who did see through the fog of culture war drivel, and the nonstop attempt to tie every Democrat everywhere to be in favor of (Black) crime and inflation.

Joe Biden’s two recent speeches about the clear and present danger to American democracy undeniably broke through in ways MAGA nation wouldn’t acknowledge or couldn’t understand. The election really was about more than today’s price of gas.

In a great year nationally for Democrats, one must ask: Ted Budd?

Another Sunday letter accurately connected the racism of 1988 Willie Horton ads through to the defeat of Cheri Beasley. One should throw in Jesse Helms’ last two campaigns of unbridled racism against Harvey Gantt. It just never stops.

Really, North Carolina? Ted Budd?

Bradley Krantz

Greensboro

First things first

The City Council currently is deciding how to spend $31.8 million from the COVID-relief American Rescue Plan. I believe the $3.8 million the city manager has proposed for housing is not nearly enough.

Those at the bottom of the housing market are most impacted by the nationwide housing shortage.

Greensboro already is behind the curve for new housing units, even before two exciting new industries open their doors.

Here is one reason, among many, affordable housing must be a high priority for funding: It is well documented that for children to learn in school, they must have safe, healthy and stable homes that allow them to study, rest and feel good about themselves. Too many of our kids don’t have that; some are actually homeless.

Here are more than $8 million of targets of opportunity in the city manager’s list of proposed spending from which money could be shifted into affordable housing:

$2.6 million for council members’ discretionary use.

$5.5 million for maintenance and improvements at Bryan Park.

$300,000 for carpeting in the downtown library.

That’s more than $8 million. I hope the council members will decide to put our kids first and allocate more for housing.

William Furlow

Greensboro

Dream ticket

Now that so many crazy Trump disciples have lost, isn’t it time to indict him for the Jan. 6 insurrection? Better late than never.

Clearly, Republicans will be better off when he is gone (in prison or retired), because, unlike Democrats, Republicans have more presidential talent waiting in the wings (can we spell “DeSantis”?).

If and when Democrats can muster the courage to force Foggy Joe Biden into retirement, they have fewer options, but still could put together a winning ticket, and here it is: Sen. Mark Kelly (former astronaut, Navy carrier pilot and combat veteran) for president, and (wait for it) Congresswoman Liz Cheney for vice president. That’s right. I said, “Liz Cheney.”

OK, I know, that’s wishful thinking. The so-called “progressives” (read: “crazy ultra-liberals”) would never allow it. Kelly, and especially Cheney, aren’t “woke” enough (they use the wrong pronouns).

Too bad. They would make quite a team. Republicans, it’s your race to lose.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Blind spots?

In the News & Record editorial “Sticks and stones, and words, do hurt,” (Nov. 2) we’re told that “Increasingly unhinged rhetoric, most of it coming from the right, has led to and will continue to lead to violence.” Really?

Apparently, the editors believe that if something is not reported or is underreported by the paper, it didn’t happen. Did the editors miss the BLM and antifa riots two years ago? Are they aware of the frequent disruptions of Greensboro City Council meetings (not reported in the N&R)? Are they aware that conservative guest speakers are frequently shouted down at liberal universities? Who do they think vandalized college campuses and forcefully tore down statues and monuments across our country?

A gathering of young people at Greensboro’s Province Apartments turned violent recently. The situation was so extreme, GPD had to call for back up from other departments to disperse the crowd.

Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson referenced the event in an Oct. 28 column and noted that police used pepper spray and tear gas after the crowd began to throw rocks and bottles.

Unfortunately, Johnson neglected to report that the rocks and bottles were thrown at the police. If it’s not mentioned, it didn’t happen!

In another column Johnson reminded us he teaches journalism at N.C. A&T. I really wish he hadn’t mentioned that.

Robert Foust

Greensboro