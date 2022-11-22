Tuesday's letters, November 22, 2022

Special counsel? OK.

When I first heard about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible crimes of the former president (he who shall not be named), I was horrified. I had believed Attorney General Merrick Garland had enough evidence by now that the 45th president would be indicted shortly for one or more crimes. Therefore, there was no reason for a delay. Furthermore, many Republicans would criticize Garland for whatever he did.

Well, a recent column by Ruth Marcus (Washington Post, Nov. 9) has put my mind at rest. She points out that Justice Department regulations say a special counsel should be appointed when an investigation or prosecution would present a conflict of interest for the department, or when there are other extraordinary circumstances.

Marcus’ point: “An administration headed by a president who has announced his intention to seek reelection is investigating a former president who just declared he will run again. If this does not constitute an extraordinary circumstance, what would?”

I don’t think everyone agrees with that, but I like her logic and I usually do.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Apples to oranges

In response to the letter “Sore loser,” Nov. 16:

Hillary Clinton never questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. She did say that Trump knew he won because of the James Comey announcement and the misinformation spread on social media by foreign players to benefit Trump. The foreign interference claims are not baseless. Read the Aug. 18, 2020, Senate Intelligence Committee report led by Sen. Richard Burr (Republican).

Neither Clinton nor any other Democrat that I’m aware of ever said the election itself was compromised or that there were votes cast or counted illegally for Trump.

That is a huge difference between what Clinton said in 2016 and what Trump and his disciples claim happened in 2020 and still continue to claim to this day. The Big Lie has caused some to question whether our elections are indeed fair and free. That is where the sin is.

Sowing doubt in the minds of voters and continuing to do so when the former president and those around him know full well it’s a lie.

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

Rules are rules

If my memory serves, N.C. A&T State University was founded in 1891, for the instruction of African American citizens of North Carolina. Not the citizens of America, or the world.

As a member of the UNC System, A&T has a sizable portion of its operational costs provided by the taxpayers of North Carolina. Not by the citizens of America or of the world.

But unfortunately over the years, N.C. A&T (like most in the UNC System), in an effort to accomplish more “diversity,” has changed its student body makeup. To include students from varying locations nationally and worldwide; and of varied races, sexual orientation, etc., etc., etc., in opposition to the founding intent and university system’s understood but unwritten rules.

So, apparently the taxpayers of North Carolina, through our representatives, decided to limit the number of out-of-state (and country) students we must support in the university system. And apparently, A&T decided to ignore this not only practical but just rule, losing $2 million in state funding.

Finally, even a respected institution is being held responsible for ignoring the rules. I wish we would more soundly expand this to individuals who ignore the rules.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Activist courts

Regarding the story “GOP control of court could change Leandro funding” (Nov. 15): David Hinojosa, attorney for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP says, “The last thing that the public would want would be an activist court revisiting questions of law that have already been settled for no good reason other than they just disagree with the prior decision.”

Funny, I thought that is what courts did: revisit previous decisions. The people of North Carolina voted for voter ID and the Democratic justices voted against it, saying it was racist.

That’s not an activist decision? Another decision overturned district lines.

I guess all judges are activists, liberal Democrats as well as conservatives.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

If only ...

These words of wisdom from a sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. that if applied could guide our country back to civility and constructive dialogue: “We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. Those who are devoid of the power to forgive are devoid of the power to love. There is some evil in the best of us and some good in the worst of us.

“When we discover this we are less likely to hate those with whom we disagree or whom we deem to be different.”

Oh, that we could adopt this approach!

Bob Kollar

Greensboro