Tuesday's letters, November 29, 2022

Pence’s ‘integrity’

On Nov. 23 a column appeared in the News & Record that almost caused me to do a spit take with my coffee.

It was the reliably reactionary Cal Thomas and was entitled “Pence, a man of integrity.” Thomas suggests that Donald Trump’s declaration that Pence was “too honest” when he chose not to commit seditious conspiracy is in some way indicative of Pence’s integrity. If I choose to not commit armed robbery, is that an indication of my inherent integrity or is it maybe just evidence that I’m not stupid?

Mike Pence supported Donald Trump with blind fealty. He did so when Trump characterized immigrants as drug dealers and rapists, when he refused to condemn Nazis and white supremacists, when he ridiculed a disabled reporter, when he praised autocrats like Vladimir Putin, when he attempted to shatter our historic and hard-earned strategic alliances. Unfortunately, the list is endless.

Through all this Pence stood by his man with a look of aggrieved sanctimony. He never spoke up. That is the opposite of integrity. It’s collusion.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

Who’s heroic?

Per the Texas Tribune, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year.

In Uvalde, 19 students and two adults died while 376 officers stood outside and did not go in. No amount of training will stiffen a backbone if the will to face an AR-15 is not there.

I find it interesting that Texas is held up as the state of ultra-masculine men of the frontier, fearless with swagger. Yet it was two men in a gay nightclub who brought down a shooter before the body count could escalate.

Officials named the heroes who halted the attack at Club Q as Richard Fierro and Thomas James. I am reading about the hate directed at these heroes by lesser humans. Courage comes in all forms. Let’s celebrate courage when we see it and rejoice when people live another day. Learn to love.

Gaylene Zimmer Greensboro

Excuses for Biden

I must give credit to the person who wrote that Biden can’t be impeached because of his “speech impediment” — that it would be in conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He is repeating the line those on his side are told to use.

Let’s see, Biden falls up a flight of steps three times; it’s a speech impediment. Biden forgets what office he is running for; it’s a speech impediment. Biden falsely says in a speech that gas prices were higher when he took office; it’s a speech impediment. Biden lies and says the student loan bailout was passed by a vote; it’s a speech impediment.

I could list these forever! Still, I’ll admit there is no way the House would want to impeach Biden; he has the absolute best impeachment insurance anyone could have: Kamala Harris.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Deadly data

The top states by gun death rates (per 100,000) in 2020 were: Mississippi (28.6), Louisiana (26.3), Wyoming (25.9), Missouri (23.9), Alabama (23.6) and Alaska (23.5).

All of those states with the highest gun death rates in 2020 are among the ones with the highest gun ownership rates. Mississippi (50% of adults live in a household with a gun), Louisiana (48%), Wyoming (59%), Missouri (48%), Alabama (50%) and Alaska (59%).

The states with the lowest gun death rates in 2020 were: Hawaii (3.4; 8% of adults live in a household with a gun), Massachusetts (3.7, 10%), New Jersey (5, 8%), Rhode Island, (5.1, 11%) and New York (5.3, 14%).

Eight states — California, Hawaii, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey — have the strictest gun laws and the lowest rates of gun violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Universal background checks, regulations on ammunition purchases and identification requirements help limit gun violence. That is a well-documented fact. So let’s protect our Second Amendment right but pass better gun laws. We can do both; most people support that. Let’s protect not just our children but everyone. It’s time.

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

Lumbee news

It is so exhilarating to see more articles about Lumbees in the media for a change (Nov. 23 News & Record), because a body sure doesn’t see it on the evening news. That means the good, the bad or even the ugly out of Lumberton.

My wife and most of my in-laws are Native American Lumbee. They know women who went missing or were murdered in Robeson County, as well as men. Several years back a young man was shot and killed by police down there. I’m willing to bet the majority of people in North Carolina knew nothing about that. Why? Because it wasn’t in the print media or the evening news. Sad.

For now, keep up the good work, N&R.

Danny Wilson

Burlington