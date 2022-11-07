Tuesday's letters, November 8, 2022

We know better

It was despicable in the 1930s and ’40s, and it is just as despicable now. Blaming a race, ethnic group or religion for the world’s evils is itself evil, whether done by Nazis in the 20th century or by celebrities in the 21st.

People of all groups should reject antisemitism in all of its forms, regardless of who is peddling it or what spin they put on it. It is a shame that some see the fact that some groups are over-represented in certain professions, organizations and other fields of human endeavor as evidence of an evil conspiracy, rather than the natural result of people having vastly different historical experiences and living conditions.

Let us reject the tendency to view groups that are different from our own as threatening, and instead do our best to learn from them and seek common ground. Otherwise we are setting up ourselves to repeat the mistakes of the past.

I think most of us know better; so let’s do better.

Keith Harrington

Greensboro

C’mon, y’all!

Wow! Reading what Greensboro grapples with in spending pandemic money is a test of our common sense.

Yes, things cost more when they’re associated with a city project or some account that may have lots of extra cash. But what about fiscal responsibility? Does it really cost $1.5 million to build 50 additional housing units for Habitat for Humanity? Does $5 million for Bryan Park improvements really help the taxpayers? Is $1 million for South Elm Street innovation worth it? And most egregious of all, $5.2 million for contingency costs for key projects?

Where is the responsibility and reality for this kind of spending when there are so many needs in our city and county for more realistic expenditures? Three hundred thousand dollars for carpet replacement? C’mon, y’all, we can do better than this!

Please don’t forget the people who have worked for nothing only to remain underprivileged. Don’t forget the mistakes we’ve made as far as race is concerned. And please don’t forget that our climate is in serious danger.

There are more important things to spend pandemic money on and I hope our City Council will rethink its spending priorities. Let’s face reality and do what’s right for the benefit of all of the community.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Operatic equity

Why attend Greensboro Opera’s production of “La Boheme”? Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme” is one of the great love stories of all time, set to glorious music that will keep you humming long after you leave the theatrer.

Ever been so madly in love that you use any ruse to keep the object of your passion nearby? “La Boheme” is your story. Know anyone who has lost a beloved to COVID or HIV/AIDS? “La Boheme” is their story. Remember the Broadway musical “Rent”? It’s the story of “La Boheme” set in Manhattan’s East Village rather than bohemian Paris.

Everyone in the audience will be able to identify with someone on the stage. In 2020 the board of Greensboro Opera voted unanimously to commit to social equity, as well as artistic excellence, in our productions. That pledge will be reflected in the cast, crew and orchestra of Greensboro Opera’s production of “La Boheme” this weekend, Friday and Sunday, at the UNCG Auditorium.

K. Porter Aichele

Greensboro

Going too far

With apologies to our Carolina good neighbors to the south of us, North Carolina (the state and its university system) has always been a step or two ahead of other states and university systems in most of the country.

Our university system (particularly UNC-Chapel Hill) has always been ahead of others in its “diversity” of faculty and students. This more forward-thinking liberalism (a bit unique decades ago) undoubtedly contributed to the establishment and maintenance of our university system’s high regard and reputation, of which we are most proud.

It has always been what many considered a bit extreme, but not to the point the general public noticed it enough to complain, until now.

Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings, both respected and accomplished managers and educators, are no longer presidents of the university system, not because “the Board of Governors were controlled by GOP-approved members.” But rather because this particular board recognized the efforts toward “diversity” of the system’s faculty and students, which both Ross and Spellings championed (to different degrees), had gone a bit too far. That “affirmative action in college admissions” had overstepped its bounds; at least at UNC.

Apparently, nationally, others are of the same opinion. As evidenced by our Supreme Court to soon rule on the legitimacy of affirmative action … i.e., the use of skin color, etc., to be discriminatory toward certain segments of society, presently in university admissions policies at Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill.

We’ll see.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro