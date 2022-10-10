Tuesday's letters, October 11, 2022

Meatless debate

Who watched the one and only North Carolina U.S. senatorial debate Friday night on Spectrum News?

Our senatorial election is expected to be a close one in a year when control of the Senate is at stake. I hope that voters seek out more information than what is being provided by the slurs being transmitted on our airwaves by PACs that are closely supporting but not coordinating with the candidates themselves.

The debate was disappointing but not surprising to me, with the candidates posturing, ducking questions, giving partial answers and attacking each other with partial truths.

When there were opportunities to respond to the moderator’s questions to share their actual positions, both took a great deal of care not to provide their opponent with video fodder for more attack ads. I dearly hope that my fellow voters will take the time to listen to both candidates and learn their actual positions on key issues. The ads, many of which are severely spun — at best — and sponsored by anonymous billionaires lurking in the shadows, are not what you want to solely rely upon for one of the most important votes you will cast.

Paul Draeger

Colfax

Limited audience

I would like to thank the News & Record for the fine article (Sunday, Oct. 9 page A3) on the debate between Rep. Ted Budd and former N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley last Friday. The article was particularly important because of the lack of coverage by other news outlets. This is an important race, possibly deciding the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Yet no network television coverage was provided — no CBS, NBC, ABC or Fox broadcast. This limited not only the broadcast of the event, but awareness of it as it was not advertised in these outlets. Even more shocking, no PBS!

They chose to defer coverage to a limited audience via a cable provider. It’s an unfathomable lack of journalistic responsibility to exclude a significant portion of the electorate from this important event — for shame!

Richard Ponting

Browns Summit

Grasping ...

It seems Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis still seeks someone who will nail Trump to the wall. She has issued paperwork to compel testimony to another batch of folks.

Looks to me as if she hasn’t found the witnesses she wants, so she’ll continue on this path forever. If she hasn’t found the conspiracy she’s seeking by now maybe she should just fold that tent and begin to prosecute some of the many criminals outside her door.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Cynical

How bizarre this is: The News & Record running daily, on this page, letters chronicling the imminent death of the printed product. Collectively, they are a pre-written obituary to the inevitable end of the physical paper.

The shocking subscription price hikes (far above the inflation rate), the gutting of the product itself down to a bare minimum of locally generated content, the absurdly early, daily deadline that assures you that the N&R won’t just be yesterday’s news, but the day before yesterday’s news … all obvious to us real-paper dead-enders … are never addressed or acknowledged by whomever or whatever is editing this thing.

So, why does the N&R run these daily complaint letters, which accelerated when you killed off most of the comics?

The N&R seems almost proud that it prints what is obviously off-the-charts discontent with the paper by folks who agonizingly have been pushed to finally stop paying for an inferior product. It’s not about transparency; it’s simply a cynical, sad expression of the inexorable death spiral of a once-pretty-good mid-market newspaper.

When the announcement is made you’re finally going all-digital to “improve our coverage and service to the community,” or some blather like that, no one will be surprised.

Brad Krantz

Greensboro

Rogers has failed

Sheriff Danny Rogers is in over his head.

Many knew this would happen. When he was elected, Rogers had a history of failure. He had a criminal history, including arrest for domestic violence. He had tax liens and civil judgments for not paying his bills.

He had been fired from the same sheriff’s office he is now supposed to lead. Either the folks who voted for him were uninformed or just didn’t care, either of which is sad. Let’s not make the same mistake again.

Rogers is seeking reelection. What has he accomplished? He has wasted tax dollars at every turn. Crime has increased. Do you feel safer? When was the last time you saw a deputy in your neighborhood?

Morale is extremely low, his officers fearing his paranoid, erratic moods which could lead to being fired. His chief deputy left weeks into his term realizing Rogers was wrong for the job.

We can have a respected, professional sheriff’s office again by casting our vote for Phil Byrd. Byrd was part of a sheriff’s office that realized a verified 66% decrease in crime, and he knows how to get the job done. Vote Byrd for all our sakes.

BJ Barnes

Summerfield