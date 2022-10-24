Tuesday's letters, October 25, 2022

Doesn’t work

I remember when abortion was banned here. It wasn’t good, and it didn’t work.

In my town, a “backstreet abortion” might involve a family physician, but elsewhere something more dangerous. Though too young to have formed an opinion about abortion itself, I remember what I felt the moment I heard Roe v. Wade had passed. It was relief. Not for the sake of more abortions, but to bring them out of darkness, make them safer.

Since Roe v. Wade, abortion has been widely legalized and countries retaining complete bans are largely concentrated in Africa and Latin America. This is changing. In majority Catholic Latin American countries, the church heavily influences society and politics. Abortion is considered a sin, yet in some, abortion is being decriminalized.

Recently, the Supreme Court of Colombia found abortion bans unconstitutional since they were unequally enforced against the young and poor. Older women and the wealthy had the means to circumvent the law, and only the most vulnerable were being denied access.

In 2020, after hundreds of thousands of “underground” abortions and the deaths of thousands of women, Argentina legalized abortion. President Alberto Fernandez explained, “Criminalization of abortion has achieved nothing.”

Basically, it didn’t work.

Linda Mercer-Dawson

Greensboro

Yes, a clear choice

I also attended the forum featuring at-large school board candidates Republican Demetria Carter and Democrat Alan Sherouse. While Sherouse repeatedly used the words “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion” and “collective education,” Carter actually addressed the lack of proficiency in core subjects, especially in the Black and brown children, whose proficiency is at an all-time low.

While maybe not laying out completely “a substantive plan,” she expressed the need to involve the parents in their children’s education and her unwillingness to support any plan that “does not advance students and their learning.” What exactly was Sherouse’s “substantive plan”? How can Sherouse, the present school board, or our administration continue to espouse pride in such a failing system? Rose-colored glasses or just plain denial?

Demetria is ready to discard the SEL that’s going on in our schools. A good education is the best road to good self-esteem, the best Social Emotional Learning tool there is. Vote for Demetria Carter for school board at-large!

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Too many guns

The editorial in this morning’s edition (“And then nothing ...,” Oct. 21) concerning the mass shooting in Raleigh highlighted the insane refusal of right-leaning politicians to seriously address the problem of gun violence nationwide.

What little optimism that once inhabited my bad news-weary brain on this matter has slowly grown dim, like a dying candle left to sputter in the darkness. We join together to fight life-threatening conditions like cancer and heart disease, but seem unable to reach a consensus on almost any aspect of the gun violence problem.

My answer is short and sweet: There are just too many guns in circulation, and they have become a shorthand method of addressing perceived wrongs or even insults. The idea that guns can somehow make us safer defies logic — if more guns actually protected us, we’d be the safest country in the world, not one of the most dangerous.

Couple the never-ending stream of guns with laws that make carrying them almost everywhere a part of everyday life, and you have the perfect recipe for disaster. We are reaping what we have sown.

Until and unless we are able to admit our addiction is killing us, we will remain its everlasting slave.

Bill Wallace

High Point

Finding Fido?

In 2021, North Carolina’s so-called “shelters” killed well over 10,000 dogs, and this year the shelters are literally bursting at the seams. The citizens of North Carolina are totally responsible for this tragedy and waste, but no amount of pleading seems to matter. We still dump our dogs (and cats) with great alacrity, and the shelters must kill them when they run out of space.

Given this ugly truth, your feature article today (“Finding Fido. Tips for buying the right dog from the right breeder,” Oct. 23) is an insensitive outrage. Instead of this drivel, why not an article, with lots of pictures, about the dogs dying in the shelters and how they get there, if that isn’t too much trouble for your gallant reporters.

Oh, and by the way, your effort amounted to indirect support for the infamous puppy mills, which are everywhere and hide their atrocities quite well. Shame!

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Fear merchants

Fearmongering — the action of intentionally trying to make people afraid of something when this is not necessary or reasonable.

I feel that to anyone paying attention, the Republican Party has been actively engaged in fearmongering for years and especially during this midterm election cycle. Their denial of truth astounds the conscious mind while denying the very attributes of this nation. This has become the party of NO and consequentially, no Republican should be voted into office. Any office.

As one of the more consequential elections that we have had in recent years, every vote counts. In 2020, the American people deposed a would-be tyrant from power. Despite clear and convincing proof of seditious collusion to overthrow the election results, Republicans continue to espouse claims of fraud. Republican policies do not reflect the best interests of the people. Evidence of their commitment to the rich and powerful is continued resistance to legislation to disclose financial donors to their campaigns; advocacy for tax policies that favor the rich (has anyone been “‘trickled down” on lately?); resistance to allowing medical care for everyone; no reasonable gun-control policies or support for banning of assault weapons and more.

This election, do not vote for any Republican.

Jade Osborne

Greensboro

Biden’s on ballot

Two recent letters about the election really caught my attention. One in an amusing list said not to vote for an election denier. Then he said not to vote for Brian Kemp. Does that mean people should vote for Stacey Abrams? I wonder if he knows that often Abrams claimed the 2018 election for Georgia was stolen from her. Doesn’t that sort of make her an election denier?

Another started off by telling us that Joe Biden is not on the ballot. OK, despite the fact that every midterm election is a referendum on the sitting president, I don’t blame the writer for not wanting Biden to be a factor in the election. His disastrous results in everything are enough to have a majority of Democrats say they don’t want him to run again.

And the candidates agree what an awful president he has been. Most of them don’t want him anywhere around them while they are campaigning. But then in the following paragraph, after saying Biden is not running for Senate (in trying to discredit Ted Budd) the letter writer mentions Donald Trump three different times.

So, to understand, Joe Biden is not running for Senate, but Donald Trump is?

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

At war with oneself?

Ted Budd, a weapons merchant, claims to be “pro-life”? Anything wrong with that picture?

Cheri Beasley appears to be consistent and quite rational. For any candidate running for public service, at times at great personal sacrifice, one of the risks is having nonintegrated inner contradictions come to light through professional journalism. I think Ms. Beasley passes this test with flying colors.

Kevin Haggerty

Greensboro