Tuesday's letters, October 4, 2022

Not built to last

The day after the hurricane blasted his state, Gov. Ron DeSantis actually touted Florida’s building codes on TV! Riiiiight.

Southwest Florida looks to be the poster child for rampant, ill-considered real estate development and Floridians are paying a heavy price for their bloated excess. Of course, developers have their profits and can now look forward to taxpayer-supported cleanup and rebuilding, so they will make even more profit, funded by you and me!

It’s a vicious cycle, driven by greed and corruption. Indeed, that description might be applied to significant portions of our entire economy.

Strict, intelligent regulations serve a higher purpose. They protect us from ourselves. When will we ever learn?

Robert Gaines

Greensboro

Gladly ‘deplorable’

In the letter “It is what it is” (Sept. 29), the writer doubles down on calling Trump supporters “deplorable.”

I do not like Donald Trump personally. I believe he is misogynistic, immoral and probably a psychopath, but …

I am for closed borders, law and order, a strong economy and parents’ rights when it comes to their children in school, all of which have suffered tremendously under Biden and his Democratic regime.

And don’t get me started about forgiving student loans (a clear attempt at buying votes).

So I will be voting Republican in the next several elections — unless an independent comes along I can support. I guess that makes me “deplorable” to the letter writer? If so, I guess you need to capitalize the “D.”

Joey Harding

Greensboro

No reader input

May I add my thoughts on this continuing cartoon conversation to observe that, among the number of very good strips you dropped was my big favorite, “Brewster Rockit” — by Greensboro’s own Tim Rickard, long-time News & Record illustrator — which gave me more out-loud chuckles than any other — how could you not keep him?

Of course, you did dump ones that had long outlived their welcome and really needed to go (like “Wumo,” “Mr. Boffo,” “B.C.,” “Judge Parker,” “Family Circus,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Blondie,” “Beetle Bailey” and especially “Breaking Cat News”), but you then went and replaced them with even worse strips (“Argyle Sweater,” “Close to Home,” “Crabgrass,” “Rose is Rose,” “Frank & Ernest,” “Marmaduke,” “Lio,” “Baldo” and “Born Loser”) — amazing!

The last time the N&R realized it needed to make changes in its cartoon collection, it first polled its readers on what they’d like to keep, like to let go, and what they’d like to have brought in to replace these. This time, you asked for no reader input. At all!

What gives, “new” News & Record? Do you not realize the importance of the gentle, caring insightfulness of humor for bringing a sense of community to your readers after the fear and anger, pain and suffering, violence and loss that are so much of the news your earlier pages of each issue have had to present us?

Pete Campbell

Greensboro

History lesson

Your “This Date in History” feature on Sept. 30 was most interesting. It cited British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s 1938 co-signing of the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland. Chamberlain said of it, “I believe it is peace for our time.”

The same thing is happening 85 years later with Russia’s effort to annex regions of Ukraine.

Chamberlain’s acquiescence led to World War II and Britain’s peril. Will the rest of the world acquiesce to Putin’s Russia on this annexation? I certainly hope not.

Jim Lumsden

Greensboro

Tilted ‘toons

Ah yes, the dawn of a new era. Our newspaper has given its readers a new and improved comics page. Not!

I and many other subscribers were sadly disappointed when the comics page at the News & Record was suddenly, and with little warning or customer input, revised beyond recognition.

I personally looked forward each morning to “Dilbert.” It is the strip that pokes fun at office culture and was wiped from 77 newspapers by your masters at Lee Enterprises for no stated reason. Could it be because Scott Adams had begun to satirize wokeness? Another of my favorites, “Shoe,” was also canceled.

Alas, the notoriously anti-Republican strip “Doonesbury” somehow survived the bloodletting. In light of that I would suggest you add “Mallard Fillmore.” This strip follows the exploits of its title character, an anthropomorphic green-plumaged duck who works as a politically conservative reporter at fictional TV station WFDR in Washington, D.C. It is the lone conservative in a big pond of liberals and provides the often-absent opposing viewpoint.

Come on, man, how about some fairness and balance?

Fred Gregory

Berryville, Va.