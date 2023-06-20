Pardon Trump?

Marc Thiessen thinks President Biden should pardon Donald Trump for his misdeeds (June 16). Why should President Biden clean up a mess that Trump brought on himself?

I have a better idea: Trump should tell the truth. He should admit he stole the top secret documents, lied to the FBI about their whereabouts and showed them to individuals who had no security clearance.

Then he should tell the American people why he took them and what he did with them while they were in his possession. Then he should apologize to the American people and accept the consequences of his actions.

Telling the truth is hard. It takes honesty and integrity. As the great bard once said, “No legacy is so rich as honesty.”

Patty Peffer

Greensboro

Thanks, coaches

Bryant Roche’s wonderful article in your June 15 sports section regarding the 2023 Page High School girls’ soccer team and their Coach Jeff Bateson sparked us to remember and to thank all of the coaches who taught, developed, disciplined, guided and loved our daughters through their multi-sports years, from YMCA basketball and soccer, GYSA soccer, Mendenhall Middle School and Page High School.

To coaches Scott Grubbs, Sherry and Tom Rogowski, Keenan Wynn, Ed O’Keefe, Zach Osborne, Tonya Z Miller, Mohamed Jaziri and David Rogers, we’d like to recognize and celebrate your contributions to the development of our now-adult children and all the children you have coached. You took time from your work lives, family lives and personal time, usually without any compensation, to become another adult they learned to trust and look to as a role model.

Thank you to all of the coaches for all you do for our children and, ultimately, our community.

Alan and Pam Duncan

Greensboro

Amazing!

How the hell did Cal Thomas’ column just get in your paper (June 18)? You folks should read it.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

Trump? Equanimity?

Regarding “Biden should pardon Trump. Really” (Marc Thiessen column, June 16):

Normally Mr. Thiessen spends the first third of his columns slamming the president. He decided to forego it this time, presumably because he’s asking for a favor.

Mr. Thiessen and his co-author, Danielle Pletka, state that President Biden could “heal the country with one action: Pardon Donald Trump.”

There follows an “argument” why this would be such a judicious and statesman-like action for the good of the nation and how this act would eliminate Donald Trump from the landscape.

Does anyone actually believe that? Is it possible to envision Donald Trump accepting such a gesture with equanimity and fading into the background?

Reading the indictment it is clear that Trump utterly disregarded the rule of law to assuage his monstrous ego. I cannot see how a pardon would make this country less divided. But I can see how respect for our institutions and traditions of governance can bring us back to an honorable system that is predicated on compromise by public servants, not shills for special interests.

The Republican Party of today has brought this division upon us. They have allowed what were marginalized groups to be granted voices they should not have. The results are Donald Trump, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, etc. Principled conservatives must solve this problem, overwhelmingly. To quote Luke 4:23:“Physician, heal thyself.”

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

Overblown

I agree with Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank that the recent staged “hearing” by some Republicans praising the Jan. 6 “insurrectionists” who “sacked” the Capitol was ridiculous! Bush league.

Almost as ridiculous as the actual Jan. 6 “hearing” staged by Democrats, created for a TV showing to the public by a Hollywood producer, grossly exaggerating a protest gone bad. Almost as dramatic as the tearful performance of Adam Kinzinger.

“Sacked” the Capitol? “Attempted overthrow of the 2020 vote”? “The (Air Force veteran) woman whom police shot (to death) as she ‘breached the last line of defense’ protecting lawmakers …”?

This is the kind of exaggerated, overly dramatic dialogue one would expect in “A Tale of Two Cities” or “Le Miserables” or “Sands of Iwo Jima,” not from a professional journalist.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro