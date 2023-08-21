Rest of the story

The recently foiled attempt to rezone a portion of Friendly Avenue is about more than neighborhood character. We face a nationwide housing crisis in part because “single-family home” zoning dominates American cities, and residents of well-established neighborhoods have the power to squash rezoning efforts.

While property values increase for single-family homeowners, higher-density developments go to nearby lower-income neighborhoods (where a smaller proportion of homeowners have less free time to organize), making those neighborhoods less affordable and displacing the folks who live there, eventually putting people on the street.

What can Greensboro learn from other cities’ mistakes? Can our residents demonstrate hospitality as our city grows, so that caregivers and teachers and artists can afford to live here? When people want to live in a neighborhood, there are creative ways of making space in that neighborhood, rather than displacing people in a neighborhood nearby.

Will Rogers

Greensboro

Trump and Jan. 6

It is self-evident that Donald Trump engaged in the Jan 6 insurrection by fomenting it; he gave comfort to fellow traitors and enemy insurrectionists before, during and after.

He engaged by supporting it, and participated through both his actions and inactions.

He has never denied this, while his continued claims that he will pardon his co-conspirators continues to give comfort to insurrectionists, traitors and constitutional enemies. These violations of the Section 3 of the 18th Amendment render him ineligible to appear on any federal ballot. Write-in votes for him will not count.

The process of ensuring that local election officials in America follow our Constitution is simple. Consider, for instance, that a candidate for president is ineligible if he or she is underage.

Any citizen may write a letter pointing out that constitutional disqualification to their local Board of Elections. If the board refuses to removing the candidate, our courts will enforce the issue. Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3, violations may be enforced the same way.

Start with a letter to your election board, a constitutional process we all have.

Hank Wilkinson

Greensboro

Not a word

“Jurors threatened by Trump supporters.”

One word from Donald Trump and the threats stop. But it will never come.

Any word from any Republican official and they may go away.

So far, the GOP condemnation has been absent. Silence is consent.

Dan Flak

Greensboro

The opioid scourge

As a member of long-term recovery and social worker with several years of experience working with individuals with substance use disorders, I have witnessed firsthand the devastation that addiction can wreak on communities. As a Greensboro native and master’s in social work student at N.C. A&T, I believe residents and organizations must unite to address the opioid crisis and mitigate its destructive impact.

Opioid overdoses and deaths are occurring in staggering numbers; in 2022, it is estimated that an average of 11 people died each day from an overdose in North Carolina.

It is crucial that we shift the emphasis away from ineffective punitive measures and toward harm reduction, an evidence-based approach focused on limiting the health risks associated with using drugs. One strategy that everyone can support is providing naloxone training, a lifesaving tool that can reverse overdoses; Guilford County offers free naloxone kits and training to anyone interested. Visit savealifeguilford.com for more information.

To empower more harm reduction practitioners, I have organized a workshop for social work students of A&T and UNCG, where GCSTOP, Guilford County’s Solution to the Opioid Problem, will provide naloxone training. If you would like more information on how to become involved in local events or learn how to host your own, please visit overdoseday.com.

Kimberly Mebane

Greensboro

Leaf policy

Regarding Allen Johnson’s column about the new loose-leaf collection program in Greensboro (“Hallejulah and amen: My last loose-leaf collection column!” Aug. 20):

Yay, only 15 months! That’s this program’s “leaf” expectancy!

Jim Ertner

Greensboro