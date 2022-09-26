Tuesday's letters, Sept. 27, 2022

My brother’s killer

As the Earth continues to revolve around the sun every 365 days, 5 hours, 59 minutes and 16 seconds, I continue to wonder how my brother’s killer remains free. I’m the sister of Mark Freedman. On Nov. 3, 2020, my brother was murdered while leaving his restaurant, Mark’s, on Dolley Madison Road. My brother lived in Greensboro for more than 40 years, owned three restaurants and was committed to his art and the community. Our family and friends continue to grieve, and I know of other Greensboro residents also grieving the loss of someone they loved deeply from violence and gunfire.

As we continue to navigate our grief as the Earth revolves, I continue to put my trust into local law enforcement. I also look to the community for its continued support. The community came together and created the Mark’s Angel Foundation (MAF) with local events coming up. MAF focuses on making our community a safer, healthier and happier place to live, work and play.

Annually, we raise and distribute funds to Greensboro public service organizations.

Please consider learning more at marksangelfoundation.org. With this ongoing love and support, I won’t give up until we find my brother’s killer.

Robin Freedman

Seattle

Boom or bust?

I read with interest today’s story about Boom Supersonic (“Boom says it’s still on course,” Sept. 27), especially the sentence: “Elected officials have promised more than $116 million in local and state incentives to the company.” You also report that no manufacturers of jet engines seem interested in working on this project.

Since I am no authority on this subject, I prefer to quote the Encyclopedia Britannica on the previous effort at providing supersonic service.

“The Concorde was flown on chartered flights all over the world. However, the aircraft’s noise and operating expense limited its service. Financial losses led both airlines to cut routes, eventually leaving New York City as their only regular destination. Concorde operations were finally ceased by Air France in May 2003 and by British Airways in October 2003. Only 14 of the aircraft actually went into service.”

At least one of these crashed, killing the passengers. The whole project was a dismal and expensive failure.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

Budd goes Oz

I saw Ted Budd’s ad where he does his Dr. Oz imitation in a grocery store. Wow, where is that place?

It doesn’t look like the grocery store where I shop. It looks like the kind of place where they valet park your BMW at the door and not only carry your bags but fetch things from the shelves and push your cart for you.

I wonder if someone as rich as Budd understands the economic hardships of ordinary people other than exploiting them for political gain.

Dan Flak

Greensboro

Budd’s votes

With reference to the letter writer who questioned Ted Budd’s voting record (“Does Budd vote?” Sept. 21):

Rather than depending on the summaries published in the News & Record, as she is doing, we should be looking at Mr. Budd’s ongoing voting history.

A quick review of his voting record from June 15 to date shows the only days he did not vote were Sept. 13, 14, 15, 19 and half of the 20th. It would appear that he was out of town or incapacitated for some reason, possibly personal, and not because of his concern that these votes could become problematic as the writer suggested.

Rather than concentrating on the bills he failed to vote for in September we should be looking at Mr. Budd’s full history and the positive impact that he would have on us as a U.S. senator. From 2017 to date, he has sponsored a total of 101 bills, 12 resolutions and two amendments. So, Ted Budd’s actual history is much more revealing than a skewed summary of his voting record.

Cheryl Humphries

Greensboro

Time to part

We were very disappointed to see all the changes recently.

The main reason we subscribe to the paper is for the comics, the puzzles and the obituaries, since we can get the news much faster on the computer. I can’t believe we were willing to pay more than $500 a year for this; but we were!

We realize the publisher would like for everyone to switch to the digital version of the paper; however, we enjoy having something in our hands as we have coffee, breakfast, etc.

We read 90% of the “old” comics! (I want to know if Abby will be Calverton’s new mayor.) We miss the two crosswords and the “new” LA puzzle is the pits. We also enjoyed Boggle daily.

None of this is helping seniors’ brainpower!

This senior has taken the News & Record for about 50 years and I’ve been in a home with it for more than 70 years. Sadly, it looks as if it’s time to part ways ... just wish that bothered you as much as it does us.

Martha L Sharpe

Stoneville

Not renewing

Count me among those who are unhappy with what you’ve done to the comics.

I am a 30-plus-year subscriber to the New & Record. I will not be renewing.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Jeff Morgan

Pleasant Garden