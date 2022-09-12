Tuesday's letters, September 13, 2022

Weather or not

The weather was not always our friend, but this year’s N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro was organized and run like a well-oiled machine. I witnessed large numbers of volunteers making it happen, as well as the extraordinary work done all year long by N.C. Folk Festival President Amy Grossmann. While she could not control the wind and the torrential downpours, what she could do, she did extraordinarily well. We are so fortunate to have her here in Greensboro.

On Friday, I encountered a couple from the coast who came up, booked two nights at a downtown hotel and were here for the duration. Additionally, I met folks from adjoining states and one from as far away as Boston who came here for this great event.

That’s the hidden impact of the arts in Greensboro. The arts community here is a powerful economic engine, and we should remember that.

Since Saturday’s rain dampened the donations, please remember to go online and support the Folk Festival so it can remain free to the public.

Thank you, Greensboro, for this great event and especially to all of the wonderful sponsors.

John Graham

Greensboro

The writer was a volunteer for the N.C. Folk Festival.

Miracle workers

My dream is to visit a school where well-behaved children are playing and learning. A school where the miracle of teaching is seen in each teacher’s high energy that keeps children engaged through meaningful interactions, excitement and cheerfulness.

I do not believe teachers must overexaggerate or employ magical tricks to compete for their students’ attention. No. Some teachers can whisper and children will strain to hear as if they are enchanted.

Other teachers can point to a child who is sitting with pencil and paper at hand and get magnificent results by saying, “Now that’s the way it’s done.”

When miracle teachers model respect in a safe environment every child sits a little taller. Every child listens a little closer.

My hopes and dreams came true today when I visited our neighborhood school. Our Guilford County teachers are miracle workers and we should never forget it. I look forward to my next visit when I will revisit our brave and dedicated teachers who continue to provide a safe environment for our children by modeling the respect we hope to see from our kids.

We have a great start. Thank you, teachers.

Susan Shadis

Greensboro

Burr, not Pelosi?

Again you have shown your extreme bias. I don’t disagree about Sen. Richard Burr’s stock issues (Our Opinion: “Burr’s suspicious stock maneuvers,” Sept. 9).

However, please explain how you can ignore the very similar issues for which Nancy Pelosi is guilty; i.e., her husband’s chip stocks and their record of insider stock deals.

Oh, I forgot; she’s a liberal Democrat, and the rules don’t apply to them.

David Gleeson

Jamestown

Honest and decent

Given the dangerous level of angry, right-wing rhetoric flooding the airwaves, it would seem prudent for the News & Record to show some appreciation for an honest, decent, principled conservative political leader in this state.

I believe that N.C. House majority whip Jon Hardister has shown himself to be such a leader, while his Democratic opponent has had a few run-ins with the law, most recently an under-reported, pending weapons charge. So, in the absence of your editorial approval, I wish to show my own enthusiastic support for Jon Hardister.

Let’s send him back to Raleigh this November, and consider sending him to Washington sometime down the road.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Since 9/11

The 9/11 ceremony every year gave me an uplifting feeling of America’s unity to stomp out terror in the wake of the attack — hunting down its architect and financier Osama bin Laden, crushing al-Qaida, erasing the ISIS caliphate, and eliminating Taliban oppression over the people of Afghanistan. Thousands of young Americans enlisted to make that happen.

This year uplift was canceled. On top of that, our president handed more than $7 billion in weapons and military equipment to Taliban leaders. A strategic airbase was abandoned; 13 service members were killed, terrorist training has resumed, 700 Americans were left behind plus more than 20,000 Afghans who have or should have green cards, many simply vanishing daily. Afghan women are again oppressed after our patriots won their freedom. And, earlier, the Obama-Biden administration swapped five terrorists for traitor Bowe Bergdahl.

Next are we to forget that 9/11 and battles won over the last 20 years even happened?

Jim Lumsden

Greensboro

MAGA, indeed

MAGA used to stand for “Make America Great Again.” Now that some of Donald Trump’s lawyers could be disbarred and serve time in prison, MAGA has a new meaning: “Make Attorneys Get Attorneys.”

It should be very interesting to see if Trump’s lawyers turn on him to save themselves. Either way, I hope Trump and his lawyers end up in jail. As the line from the old show “Baretta” said, “If you do the crime you do the time.”

Jim Besser

Greensboro

GOP ‘values’

I thought Republicans were the party of law and order.

Then why is your leader calling law enforcement vicious monsters, resulting in violence against law enforcement, i.e ., an attack on the FBI office in Ohio which resulted in the death of the attacker?

I thought Republicans were the party of anti-communists, yet your leader praises Putin and other autocrats.

We have lost the right to reproductive freedom and Republicans are doing their best to make voting harder, banning books and encouraging discrimination against minorities.

So, if you want to keep your rights, are pro-law enforcement and anti-communist and want to keep American democracy, vote blue.

Republicans have got to go until they can rid themselves of this hate.

Rita Wilson

Asheboro