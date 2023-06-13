You can do better than Trump, GOP

Rational conservatives in our nation have a big problem: that crazy criminal with the orange hair, and the growing number of indictments!

His blue-collar base appears to become ever more enamored of him, even as the indictments multiply. It’s a classic “Catch-22” of dementia!

Even though they long ago abandoned the liberal libations of the News & Record, I will nevertheless make an appeal to their better nature.

Dear folks, Trump is a liar and a crook, and has never served your best interests. He talks (yells) a good game, but has no follow-through. It’s time for you folks to wake up, take an extra-strong laxative, and flush Trump out of your systems!

You have a dozen or more excellent candidates for 2024, candidates who can win. Pick one and don’t look back.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

What we invest in

In 1953, Republican President Dwight Eisenhower, who as former supreme allied commander knew something about the military, had this to say:

“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. ... Is there no other way the world may live?”

In 2023, Republicans of today (visualize Ike rolling in his grave) contrived a debt-ceiling “crisis” as one more way to rob money from Americans in need as it increases spending for guns, warships and rockets.

How does this keep happening? They say, “Follow the money.”

Last year lobbyists promoting guns, warships and rockets (823 of them, compared to 535 members of Congress) spent $125 million to influence legislators (source: Open Secrets). I couldn’t find data on how much is spent on lobbying for hungry and cold people, but I suspect it’s somewhat less.

This $125 million (typical for a year) might explain why spending on guns, warships and rockets is designated “nondiscretionary.” It’s considered obligatory. It is sacrosanct. But spending on good things for people is “discretionary.” That is, optional.

So, if spending on guns, warships and rockets is not at Congress’s discretion, is it Congress’s indiscretion?

Is there no other way the world may live?

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

The law is clear

It may be impossible, but if we can look at any topic without viewing it through a political lens, we should at least try on this one.

The law and government rules and regulations are very clear. The possession of classified documents outside of a designated secure area is illegal, plain and simple.

Any rank-and-file employee or service member would be in jail and most likely serving prison time for violating any laws and procedures related to the handling of classified documents.

Jim Galler

Stokesdale

Two tragedies

I recently read your article concerning the shooting of multiple Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo — about how young Black people in that town are still having trouble with the incident, and how they are scared to go out because of what happened.

Those feelings are certainly understandable, considering what this criminal did, and the fact he was targeting Blacks. I know we are all glad this prejudiced criminal is in prison — for life — where he belongs. Personally, I would have preferred a death sentence — this is one of those extreme situations in which the death penalty is appropriate.

So, considering the timing of this article, will we soon be seeing a similar-type story on how Christian kids in Nashville are dealing with what happened there? Will we read about the plight of the kids going to Christian schools being scared to go to school?

It was a very similar situation: a prejudiced criminal targeted a specific group of people. Then of course we can expect to see the same type of coverage?

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

One-sided

Once again, the Sunday opinion page of this rag holds true to tradition (June 11). Such one-sided tripe from the left, slamming anything conservative.

Any semblance of an even-handed, fair approach of reporting in this paper is a charade, despite the editor’s protestations to me on occasion.

Scratch the surface of just about any “progressive,” and you will most likely find an authoritarian.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown