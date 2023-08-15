My teacher’s brick

My teacher had a brick.

Last year, when I was in 10th grade, I heard the crazy rumor that my Spanish teacher had a brick. Jokingly, I thought it might be to silence the class clown, but my teacher was too nice for that.

I will never forget the day I found out the truth about that brick. You see, my teacher had that brick to save my life. She had it in case an active shooter burst into our classroom. Her plan was to throw that brick through the window and give us a chance to run. She was willing to die while we escaped and got to live our own lives.

This did not sit right with me, and it should not sit right with you. The question is: What can we do to improve school safety? I feel that North Carolina should have a red-flag law. Such a law temporarily takes a gun away from someone who may hurt him or herself or others.

Our teachers deserve more than bricks.

Wesley Lean

Colfax

Who’s a liar?

A recent letter to the editor left me amazed. The author starts the letter by saying how Donald Trump lies. That’s an odd statement from someone who undoubtedly supported a candidate who falsely said that the idea to cancel student loan debt was passed by Congress and that he drove an 18-wheeler. There is not enough space to list all of the lies that Joe Biden has told.

Then he says people who don’t agree with him are scared of science. I must admit, he may have a point on this one. If by “science” he means the idea that the pandemic would spread in gyms, schools, churches and synagogues, but not while people are rioting or destroying a place of business — or the idea that there are more than two genders and that men can get pregnant — then yes, I AM concerned about science.

Then he says we are scared of a beer. Newsflash: No one is “scared” of a beer. He is repeating a talking point.

I imagine it bothers him that, when businesses like Bud Light and Target have catered to the very leftist fringe, normal people simply stopped patronizing them, costing each company billions of dollars.

When a song and movie were made criticizing crime or child sex trafficking, and the left condemned both the movie and the song, the same normal people made both the song and movie as high as No. 2 and No. 1 on the charts, respectively. Clearly this person has a world view that is not going to change, no matter what is really going on.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Situational ethics

The real story behind the GOP investigation into Hunter Biden is not his guilt or innocence. It’s how the party of law and order, with a total lack of self-awareness, showed its willingness to compromise a lifetime of closely held core values to save their presumptive nominee from three separate criminal indictments.

The two pillars of GOP philosophy since Ronald Reagan have been:

1. Contempt for big-government intrusion into the lives of ordinary citizens.

2. No limits whatsoever on the Second Amendment.

Their poster-child example for big-government overreach has always been the IRS. In fact, the first bill passed by the GOP majority this year specifically tried to defund the IRS. If government intrusion could not be stopped, then guns were their last resort. They bragged about “Second Amendment remedies” as their ultimate protection from government tyranny. Ironically, that has all changed now because of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden’s alleged “crimes” are tax evasion and the illegal purchase of a weapon. Suddenly the party of small government is fine with using the IRS to display federal power against a private citizen. The Second Amendment is no longer absolute if you’re prosecuting the son of your political opponent.

They sold out their country and their souls for a 77-year-old guy in poor health who has already been found liable this year of sexual abuse. Even if he were acquitted 77 times, one guilty verdict on one count at his age would likely be a life sentence.

Was it worth it?

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Untouchable?

When Donald Trump was president, the prevailing thought seemed to be that he could not be indicted or prosecuted for wrongdoing “during his term as president.” He now appears to have extended that view to include “if he is running for president.” So far, it has not stopped him from being indicted three times — with a fourth indictment on the horizon. Whether or not he will be found guilty of any (or all) charges and sentenced to jail remains to be seen.

We often hear that “no one is above the law.” It would seem to follow that anyone could do what Trump is doing. If any individual out there has been arrested and criminally charged, why not just throw your hat in the ring and run for president of the United States? Can’t afford it? Just get on social media and make up lies that your donors will believe.

If that is a good enough plan for Mr. Trump, it’s worth trying. (Oh, and don’t forget to delay, delay, delay!)

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro