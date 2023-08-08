Trump on soccer

In response to the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's recent loss to Sweden, Donald Trump wrote the following on Truth Social: “The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the (sic) our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden."

Three shocking and totally unexpected questions came to mind right away:

First, concerning the phrase “to the our,” hasn’t Trump heard of proofreading or Grammarly.com?

Second, I was unaware that Joe Biden was coaching the women’s team. If he can serve as president of our country and coach a national team, he certainly has the stamina for a second term, don’t you think?

And third, shouldn’t the former president be focusing on his nonstop legal issues and what he plans to do during a second term — other than seek revenge 24/7 — instead of posting another rude and unnecessary comment that demonstrates he’s not fit for the Oval Office?

After all, he may be going to jail. My bad; I meant to write “to the our jail.”

Gregory D Romeo

Winston-Salem

Focus on soccer

The handwriting was on the wall for the U.S. Women's National Team in the World Cup. They were favorites against pool opponents Netherlands and Portugal, but struggled mightily to earn draws in each game. Sweden took advantage of their vulnerabilities and knocked them out of the competition.

Perhaps if Megan Rapinoe & Co. spent more time training and practicing instead of talking about and displaying their wokeness we probably would have seen a different result. Karma reigns!

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

'Extra features'

It is to be expected that between design and construction costs can go up, sometimes dramatically as in the present time. As the News & Record (July 28) points out, in addition to inflation and elevated construction costs, there are "other factors." It is possible that these "other factors" are the schools currently under construction. As Julius Monk, deputy superintendent of operations, said: "The first round of schools include some desired extra features not always included in school design."

A definite understatement.

The architect's rendering of each of these schools showed a one-of-a-kind design masterpiece, a Taj Mahal. Each of these required a special architectural plan, unique materials and construction. One of the justifications for this was that "it would enhance the learning experience.

"I thought this was accomplished through the teachers. The costs of these schools exceeded the 2020 referendum and required dipping into the 2022 referendum.

Now reality has set in. Monk has stated that for future projects, "it makes sense to look at getting back to our typical schools."

Or we could have another $1 billion referendum.

H.C. Roethling

Greensboro

Balance at last!

I wanted to state that I very much enjoyed the article by Chris Talgo in Sunday's paper, "Charges are political, show two-tiered system" (Aug. 6).

In a paper that leans as far left as the News & Record does, it is nice to be able to read something a bit more balanced.

Even the staunchest of leftists would find it difficult to argue with his points.

Michael Wiesner

Jamestown

High anxiety

In the last several months, almost undetected, a sense of unease has crept up on me. And now, especially with the dire effects of climate change so evident on a daily basis; I realize that sense of discomfort is indeed now full-blown anxiety.

Certainly these unnatural calamities and the feeling of personal powerlessness are worthy of high anxiety induction. But as I consider this I realize it’s the state of our politics — predominantly the legislative branches of our state and federal governments — that are creating a state of hopelessness.

We all know the dramatic issues that face us. Apart from the climate crisis we have rampant gun violence, hunger, homelessness, lack of a coherent immigration policy. Unfortunately the list is way too long. We have had an insurrection and the man who obviously incited it and has now a string of indictments with more to surely come, is the odds- on favorite for the GOP nomination.

Rather than face the existential threats of our country and the world we have people talking to us about “restoring confidence in our electoral system" or in the DOJ, specifically the FBI. I have never lost confidence in either. There is no reason to lose confidence. We all know this. And yet we allow these people in gerrymandered certitude to peddle this nonsense.

We allow them to not find time for real issues that urgently need attention, but instead try to ban drag shows or interfere in local school boards or zoning issues. I know now the source of my anxiety.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro