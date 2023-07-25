You’re scared

Donald Trump lies nonsensically about stealing confidential documents. Ron DeSantis has no answers for real problems, so he fabricates problems to anger the gullible. Chris Christie ponders whether Americans believe any of this. Apparently, some do. My wife says my letters are too snarky, so I won’t ask how this can be possible in a country with free education and enough nutritional resources for healthy brain development.

So, here’s an alternative for you believers:

You’re scared. Of almost everything. Non-Caucasians, books, gays, teachers, science, history, non-whatever-perverted-version-of-Christianity-you-subscribe-to-on-any-given-day, progress, Disney, Budweiser … hell, the list is endless.

You’re scared of everything and everyone that upsets your narrow-minded, bigoted worldview. You’re so terrified you’ll believe anyone who validates your insecurities and lets you play the victim.

And oh, how you love being the victim. You love to whine and wallow in your perceived persecution because it legitimizes your fear and lets you cast yourself the noble defender of American values and you can fly the flag and wear “We the People” T-shirts. Your paranoia is outdone only by your self-deception. You’re one quivering episode away from wanting to build a wall to cower behind.

And another thing...

Not to further induce nightmares, but the “We” in “We the People” refers to all citizens, not just you scared, homophobic, racist insurrectionists. “We” includes the Black and Asian people who helped build this country, the indigenous people from whom we stole it, and all diversities that now enrich it. So, man up and spare us your pretentious patriotism.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone

‘Traffic calming’?

When you think you’ve heard it all…

The Greensboro City Council is proposing speed humps/bumps/stumps/whatever as “traffic calming” devices. What inane semantics accompanied by an equally in(s)ane solution! “Traffic calming”?

How about “calming traffic” by using speed guns and enforcing the laws that are already in the books? Bump/hump devices would only present a new challenge for lawbreakers as they see how fast they’d need to drive to make themselves airborne. Use common sense and impose increasingly larger fines, revoking licenses when relevant, if you are truly interested in making our streets safe.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

No. 1 (again)

Among best states to do business in, North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 by CNBC for the second straight year..

I guess those Republicans you Democrats keep putting down are doing a good job.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Actual democracy?

Regarding the July 18 article “Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, new poll finds”:

A picture showing a demonstrator holding a sign reading “We want actual democracy” that appeared with the story caught my attention. The article reads, “Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies do a poor job of representing what most Americans want on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion”.

Further, the article says: “The poll shows 53% of Americans say views of people like you are not represented well by the government, with 35% saying they’re represented somewhat well and 12% very or extremely well.”

What is “actual democracy”? It’s when the majority prevails. Right now, there are three large impediments to majority rule: the Electoral College, imbalanced Senate representation and unlimited dark money. To explain, ask yourself some simple questions:

Why aren’t presidential elections won by the candidate who gets the most votes?

Why do people in the 10 smallest states have 20 senators representing fewer than 10 million people while the 10 largest states have 180 million people (more than half country) but still only 20 senators?

Why do we allow unidentified corporations and wealthy individuals the ability to use their money and power, controlling elections and forcing issues that benefit them on the rest of us?

Until we the people bring these structural imbalances to a ballot box vote, we the people will never have an actual democracy.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro