Tuesday's letters

School-zone safety
Camera policing in school zones?
Automation can improve some situations, but not all. Most decisions to automate hinge on an assessment of the current situation, which yield problems important enough to look for solutions. Potential solutions are then considered containing financial projections with cost benefit analysis for implementation.
If the solution doesn’t offer significant cost-effective improvements, the new technology isn’t implemented. Missing from both the article (April 13) and editorial (April 16) were mention of the specific problems that must be solved. In the article there’s mention of crossing busy Holden Road, but no mention of increased police presence or adding crossing guards. The editorial mentions positive results from a 15-year-old (2006 National Highway Safety Administration) study as support. It mentions the fine would be a stiff one, $250, but that’s not new; it’s the current penalty.
Perhaps the city does have recent Greensboro studies, not a U.S. government generic study, defining the problems to be solved with the identified solution and financial analysis to support a purchase if this pilot program delivers as expected. We all want to make schools safer, but, please, what are you improving, how and at what cost?
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Three chances
The current COVID mess reminded me of a relevant story.
A man was living in a town that was having a major flood. To be safe, he decided to go to the top of his roof. As water rose to cover his front porch, a man in a canoe came by and offered him a ride to safety. The man replied “Thanks, but no thanks. The Lord is protecting me.”
As time passed, the water rose to cover his windows. A man in a fishing boat came by and offered help. The man gave the same response.
When the water reached the bottom of his roof, a third boater came along to help. Same offer. Same response.
But the water kept rising and eventually the man drowned. When he got to heaven, he met God, and asked him, “I believed in you, Lord. Why didn’t you save me?”
And the Lord replied, “What are you talking about? I sent three boats.”
And now back in the real world of vaccine-refusers who believe that the Lord will protect and save them: Don’t you realize that the Lord is sending you three vaccines?
Tom Sparks
Greensboro
Obey the law
Saturday’s News & Record (April 17) had an article on the front page about a bill in Raleigh that targets excessive police force.
There should be a bill in Raleigh that would target people who commit crimes to stop. Maybe if people would not commit crimes then they would not have to worry about a bill that targets excessive police force. Problem solved.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Stop all killing
A News & Record reader wrote an excellent letter on April 15, titled “Stop the killing.” She is correct about the number of killings of Black men that are senseless.
What she, and others need to remember, is the large number of Black people killing Black people every weekend in Chicago. There are reports of such killings almost every weekend, sometimes dozens of deaths.
This major crime issue needs to be handled within the Black community. I pray this will happen.
George Burfeind
Greensboro
Amish ‘ideals’
For someone as in awe of the Amish as is Richard Groves (in his column, “For the Amish, an endless struggle to keep ‘the world’ at bay,” April 11), I have one question: How in this world can he idealize a culture that generally accepts that animal welfare is unimportant? I’m not even talking “animal rights” but basic humane animal welfare. He described the prosperous Amish farms around Lancaster County, Pa.
Yes, indeed. Lancaster County is home to some of the most secretive people and industries in this nation. That area is considered the puppy mill capital of this nation and almost all are dominated by the Amish. Dog farming is a large part of the economy for many Amish communities. Most operate in barns and sheds, hoping and usually succeeding at keeping the world at bay.
You referenced in your article the quietness of Amish homes. Unless you have a very strong stomach, do not ask how all those dogs are kept quiet.
Gandhi said, “the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
No wonder the Amish want to keep the world at bay.
Linda Willard
Greensboro