Tuesday's letters

Three chances

The current COVID mess reminded me of a relevant story.

A man was living in a town that was having a major flood. To be safe, he decided to go to the top of his roof. As water rose to cover his front porch, a man in a canoe came by and offered him a ride to safety. The man replied “Thanks, but no thanks. The Lord is protecting me.”

As time passed, the water rose to cover his windows. A man in a fishing boat came by and offered help. The man gave the same response.

When the water reached the bottom of his roof, a third boater came along to help. Same offer. Same response.

But the water kept rising and eventually the man drowned. When he got to heaven, he met God, and asked him, “I believed in you, Lord. Why didn’t you save me?”

And the Lord replied, “What are you talking about? I sent three boats.”

And now back in the real world of vaccine-refusers who believe that the Lord will protect and save them: Don’t you realize that the Lord is sending you three vaccines?

Tom Sparks