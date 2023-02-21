Race and medicine

The ignorance displayed in the opinion piece by Christian Watson about UNC School of Medicine published on Feb. 17 is appalling. Even a brief examination of the history of medical care in the U.S. reveals a pattern of differential treatment of white patients and Black patients as well as those of other racial and ethnic groups. During my lifetime and when I began to practice medicine in Greensboro, we had separate and very unequal hospital systems in North Carolina and in Greensboro.

As a graduate of the UNC School of Medicine, I can report that there continue to be numerous ways that our current medical systems and medical practitioners do, in fact, evaluate patients based on their racial category, a specious classification that has not been supported by science, including the human genome project. Mr. Watson says he does not want a "generation of doctors treating patients by race," when our history shows that we have had centuries of doctors treating patients by race in this country.

Our medical training in the U.S. continues to inaccurately describe illness in relationship to the race of the patient and there are notable ways in which race-based laboratory values were created and continue to be used, again without scientific evidence.

UNC and the people of North Carolina need to integrate into the medical curriculum a historical understanding of the history of race and medicine in our country and an intersectional lens to be able in reality to care for each patient as their bodies and their circumstances make necessary.

Jennifer Schaal, M.D.

Greensboro

Logan's record

My husband, Michael Logan, has three times been turned down by Democrats on the Guilford County school board.

You should know that he is the man who coached a Special Olympics team for 10 years; the businessman whose company directed the first international festival in Greensboro and in 2009 created the downtown Greensboro Italian Festival — Festival Italiano — that ran for three years; the teacher who has worked for years to help students with job opportunities; the teacher who has had test score results above the state level; the teacher who holds the top certifications in his profession; the volunteer who works tirelessly to support political candidates; the volunteer who stepped forward when there was a vacancy; the volunteer who spends hours every day to make sure he understands the issues and challenges faced by school board members; the person who stands while others make wild accusations, questioning his integrity and dedication to the Guilford County school district and to each and every student.

Who among his detractors has done a fraction as much?

Pam Foxx

Greensboro

Show me proof!

In response to the letter from the co-founder of REI (Racial Equity Institute, an organization that benefits financially from Guilford County Schools — the other co-founder is Guilford County school board chair):

You state the board has turned down Michael Logan for the open District 3 seat because of “his unabashedly bigoted and homophobic statements and actions.” If you will, please cite evidence of that statement, as I have never known him to be bigoted or homophobic. Hearsay by those who voted against him is not valid. Without proof, this borders on slander.

As a 25-year veteran schoolteacher, he is more qualified than most who are presently sitting on the board. Could the real reason for his being denied be that he is all too aware of indoctrination that is being promoted within the system and the lack of educating that is actually going on?

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Greener trucks

I recently read an article that more than 50% of North Carolina public school students sit in classrooms that are within a ¼ of a mile of a major road. This increases their exposure to air pollution.

As a mom to two young children, I support the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) standards for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) wants medium and heavy-duty trucks that weigh more than 8,500 pounds to go electric. This would reduce by 26% the smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from the air.

Let’s adopt the ACT rule so all North Carolina kids can breathe under Tar Heel-blue skies free from pollution.

Tina Dow

Greensboro