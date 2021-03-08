Tuesday's letters

Support police
I am thankful for the current ceasefire in the war against our police departments. I am tired of hearing about police misconduct, which is the exception, not the norm, and such stupid ideas such as defunding police departments.
Our officers face dangers lately. A recent headline says it all: “Man charged with shooting officer.”
We expect officers to know if a suspect has a mental illness, but our officers are trained for law enforcement: they are not psychiatrists.
I recently had to call the Greensboro Police Department to stop a juvenile from harassing me. I spoke to two officers who could not have been more professional. One officer finally brought closure to the incident with a commonsense resolution. By doing so he decreased my stress level markedly, and for that I am thankful for what he did.
The time has come to stop throwing our brave officers under the bus and to accord them the respect they deserve for keeping order and for risking their lives to do so and to protect us.
Let’s put the spotlight where it should have been all along: away from our police officers and onto the criminals.
In short, police lives matter.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Systemic racism
Post-Reconstruction America’s attempt to restore credibility to the lie of national integrity is antithetical to the reality of culturally fixed racism. This incredible fairy tale of national benevolence is optimally symbolized by the lord of moral toxicity, Donald Trump; but one must not ignore the unscrupulous white nationalist depravity intent on securing and advancing white privilege. That nefarious perspective is solidly embedded in America’s sociopolitical psyche.
Systemic racism is, now, fueled by the perverse imperatives of Faustian-like opportunists orbiting around the unrepentant buffoon they placed on the throne in 2016. Trump is the avatar of white supremacy — a buffer between this repugnant ideal and human sanity.
But, of course, they say systemic racism does not exist. That amorphous “they” romanticizes the good old days while dreading the righteous equity of social justice. Nevertheless, the fictitious narrative of a godly nation slowly disintegrates, and the moribund nakedness of white supremacy is revealed.
The golden cow, Trump, is vanquished, a clown enjoying the vestiges of his vacillating psychopathy. But Trump’s cult has reenergized its modus operandi of oppressive callousness to counter the niggling prick of nagging national morality. It is imperative, therefore, that good people stand strong.
Andrea L. Jackson
High Point
Hack jobs
I’m extremely offended.
The conveniently misguided and offensive column by Robin Adams Cheeley (March 7) was so full of partisan misrepresentations and outright hack jobs on the Republican Party and so obviously mean-spirited and outright disgusting that there’s no reason for us not to have a divided public with such spewing of hatred as this.
I would recommend that she tattoo a donkey on her forehead so we will not make any mistake on what to expect from her when she is published.
As a Ronald Reagan Republican of many years, I’m glad we finally got to where we did not have to hold our convention in a phone booth in the South and we’ve continued to gain support for smaller government, lower taxes and less intervention in our families’ decisions.
This lady needs to remember Ronald Reagan’s most-quoted statement (“the nine most terrifying words in the English language”): “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Please, in the future, put a disclaimer on the front page when you are going to publish this woman’s columns so I can protect my blood pressure.
Virginia Bunton
Oak Ridge
GOP’s sad spiral
For years, I thought the most evil political party in my 73 years of life was the Democratic Party of the 1950s.
Being a white Southern male, I did not realize the evilness of the party. As I matured in my Christianity, I did realize that racism had infected the Democrats. In the 1960s, the party began to disinfect itself of racism. Racists began to leave the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party, which has become the recipient of the evil infection of racism.
Any group that has attracted white supremacists, the KKK, Proud Boys and neo-Nazis has been infected with the disease of hate.
Any party that seeks to block the right of people to vote because they will not get their vote is infected with hate.
Any party whose followers make death threats to government officials with whom they disagree is infected with hate.
Any party that has followers who did what was done on Jan. 6 is infected with hate.
Any party that supports a man who encouraged this action is infected with hate.
One thing life has taught me is that anything whose foundation is based on hatred will self-destruct. It’s probably God’s way of saving us.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Grammar, please
Thursday, March 4, was National Grammar Day, but I wish the newspaper would attempt correct grammar all year long.
A headline on March 7 read “CAN’T HARDLY WAIT.” The article that followed did not include a quote to that effect from anyone. It was a staff member’s creation.
My former high school English students knew about double negatives. Someone needs to proofread for this kind of error (especially in headlines) before you go to press.
Tilda Balsley
Reidsville