Tuesday's letters

Support police

I am thankful for the current ceasefire in the war against our police departments. I am tired of hearing about police misconduct, which is the exception, not the norm, and such stupid ideas such as defunding police departments.

Our officers face dangers lately. A recent headline says it all: “Man charged with shooting officer.”

We expect officers to know if a suspect has a mental illness, but our officers are trained for law enforcement: they are not psychiatrists.

I recently had to call the Greensboro Police Department to stop a juvenile from harassing me. I spoke to two officers who could not have been more professional. One officer finally brought closure to the incident with a commonsense resolution. By doing so he decreased my stress level markedly, and for that I am thankful for what he did.

The time has come to stop throwing our brave officers under the bus and to accord them the respect they deserve for keeping order and for risking their lives to do so and to protect us.

Let’s put the spotlight where it should have been all along: away from our police officers and onto the criminals.

In short, police lives matter.