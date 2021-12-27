Tuesday's letters

Mail disorder

What is going on at the U.S. Postal Service’s Greensboro distribution center? I know we’re smack dab in the middle of the holidays, but I’ve been tracking two packages and a priority envelope. All three were mailed on Monday, Dec. 13. The two packages coming from different areas of the country arrived at the Greensboro distribution center midweek and instead of being transferred to the local post office for delivery, they were sent to Anderson, S.C. Over the weekend they have arrived back in Greensboro. Where they will go next is anyone’s guess.

The two-day priority envelope arrived in Greensboro around the same time and sat until Friday and finally was delivered Saturday. I can only imagine the excuses, but something is not right and needs to be looked into. I don’t see it happening on outbound packages I’ve mailed. I hope this is not the new normal for Greensboro.

Charles Hertlein

Greensboro

Hateful leaflets

Regarding the antisemitic fliers recently dropped in some Greensboro yards and driveways: