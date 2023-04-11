'I didn't know'

In recent days, various news reports about a possible ethical lapse by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reminded me of an old dittiy's refrain:

“I didn’t know the gun was loaded, and I’m so sorry my friend.

I didn’t know the gun was loaded, and I’ll never, never do it again.”

Thomas did not disclose, on his required, annual financial disclosure statements, the more than 31 years of trips he and his wife were gifted by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

The trips were not the equivalent of “Why don’t you come over for dinner tonight?”, which could be allowed. No, they were to resorts, on private jets and yachts. Trips like these are probably worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

Thomas’ response to the original outing of the trips by ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization, was laughable. He said, at the time 31 years ago, he consulted with unnamed justices and others, who said he didn’t have to report the trips.

Really, you would think a justice of the Supreme Court would have enough common sense to realize a potential ethical problem, all by himself.

The ethical rules have since been updated. Now, it is more difficult to claim ignorance of the rules. And Thomas says he will never, never do it again.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

He knew better

Clarence Thomas, much like David Petraeus, JFK and a host of others we have trusted, let us down. They bring to mind the terms "feet of clay" and "power corrupts," ideas that explain without excusing. Nor does "Oops! Sorry!" suffice when someone in a trusted position betrays us.

Thomas knew he was doing the wrong thing and how it would look, as did all of the trusted officials who failed "to avoid even the appearance of impropriety," the standard by which we judge them.

Do not accept, "He's only human." Power's ability to corrupt only works on those who possess neither honor nor ethics nor shame.

Ken Haynes

Kernersville

Unjustified

The Tennessee Three were duly elected representatives who were exercising their First Amendment right to freedom of speech on behalf of the constituents who elected them. Nothing they did or said justified their expulsion; certainly not when an admitted child abuser was allowed to keep his seat.

This is racism, pure and simple, a violation of the First Amendment and bullying. Shame on Tennessee.

Carol Williams

Greensboro

Biden's excuse

Shame on Joe Biden and his team for their lame comments about the Afghanistan withdrawal. It was a debacle, and Uncle Joe had nearly eight months to prepare for a less lethal execution of whatever plan may or may not have existed. This week’s excuses include blaming Trump for leaving only 2,500 troops in the country as of January 2021. Well, guess who was the commander in chief after Jan., 20! Biden could have sent more troops to prepare for the withdrawal.

That’s my only real beef with Joe Biden.

Moving on, my heart does not exactly bleed for Rep. Jim Jordan and his Judiciary Committee. It is satisfying to watch former New York prosecutor Mark Pomeranz potentially defy a congressional subpoena when it is issued by the infamous former wrestling coach. Mr. Jordan defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, and now he is finding out that karma is sipping champagne as she watches Jordan get a less-than-scrumptious taste of his own medicine.

To representatives Jordan, Comer, and others, I ask what part of the U. S. Constitution gives the House of Representatives authority over state and local prosecutors.

Do you hear crickets?

Fun fact: Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence of criminal charges will be determined by a legally constituted jury ... not by me ... not by Jim Jordan ... and not by Fox News.

Jody McGhee

High Point

What are you doing?

As you sit in your chair reading the letters to the editor section from the News & Record, ask yourself this following question: What have I done today to make the world a safer and better place for our children?

I can assure the next mass murderer is already doing something as he plans his next massacre. If you answered the question with nothing, then you are complicit to the next mass murdering of our children. I hope you have done something because if you haven't you shall have the blood of our children on your hands. It is up to us to stop the violence.

Demand this action from not just your representatives but from your schools' administrators, your local press, your religious leaders and your neighbors. Ask them all, every day: What are you doing to protect our children? Don't settle for nothing. We have too much to lose.

Lowell Rauch

Greensboro