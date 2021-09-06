Tuesday's letters

Teaching history
I am a retired educator who has long been impressed by students’ innate wisdom and ability to handle difficult truths. I am horrified by attacks upon local school boards by those who fear that students taught factual, unbiased history will “feel shame,” and that what they learn will reflect poorly on their race (in this case, white).
As Flannery O’Connor wrote, “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it emotionally.” In other words, only the truth will set us free.
Critical race theory is not part of North Carolina’s curriculum, which is set by the state Department of Public Instruction, not local school boards. However, this falsehood continues to be spread by those who would govern using fear.
Fear of exposing our children to truths about our past prevents them from understanding how that past affects our present and future. When fear keeps truth from students, that is censorship. Only when we present accurate history (the good, the bad, the ugly) can we empower the next generation to become part of the solution. Only when we trust our children to deal with reality can we create a more just society.
Kay P. Zimmerman
Greensboro
Factual reporting
It was interesting to see a random act of journalism on behalf of The Associated Press while reading the article “Those left in Afghanistan say U.S. broke promise” (Sept. 3). The article featured, among others, a family including U.S. citizens, visiting relatives in Afghanistan who were promised numerous times by the U.S. government that they would be evacuated. These parents and their four daughters didn’t get out.
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki took offense when asked a question about Americans being “stranded” in Afghanistan. That is exactly what happened; they are stranded. How deplorable it is for our government to do this. Thanks to the AP for reporting this; they are usually just a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Also left behind
Joe Biden “Builds (terrorists) Back Better,” giving the Taliban:
Bagram Air Base; 2,000 armored vehicles, including Humvees and Medium Tactical Vehicles; M35 cargo trucks, Ford Rangers, Ford F 350s, Ford vans, Toyota pickups, armored security vehicles (75,989-plus); 45 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters; 50 MD530G Scout attack helicopters; ScanEagle military drones; 30 military-version Cessna airplanes; four C-130s aircraft; 29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tucano ground attack aircraft (208-plus); heavy equipment, including bulldozers, backhoes, dump trucks, excavators; at least 600,000-plus small arms, M16s, M249 SAW light machine guns; M24 sniper systems; 1,394 M203 grenade launchers, M134 mini guns, 20 mm Gatling guns and ammunition; 61,000 M203 rounds, 20,040 grenades; Howitzers; mortars; 162,000 pieces of encrypted military communications gear; 16,000-plus night-vision goggles; newest-technology night-vision scopes, thermal scopes and thermal mono goggles; 10,000 2.75-inch air-to-ground rockets; reconnaissance equipment; laser aiming units; explosives ordnance; detonators’ shaped charges; 2,520 bombs; administration-encrypted cellphones and laptops, all operational; pallets of millions of dollars in U.S. currency; millions of rounds of ammunition; a large stockpile of plate carriers and body armor; and U.S. military Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics (HIIDE).
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
On stupidity
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene speculated that the real culprit behind the November 2018 California wildfires may have been a Jewish laser beam from space.
A GOP congressman says the insurrectionists were tourists.
A California father killed his two children because he believed they would grow up to be monsters — thanks to their serpent DNA.
COVID-19 was engineered by the media.
Human immunity systems protect against all viruses.
The government is injecting microchips with the COVID vaccines.
It’s OK to take the veterinary drug ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID. Trump suggested injecting disinfectants to prevent or cure COVID.
Masks don’t curtail the transmission of viruses.
Alternative facts? I was taught that facts are facts, truth is truth, and making up stories, alternative facts, is lying. What happened to truth?
I have been perplexed as to how this madness has come to be. I have been amazed at what I have heard and read. But now I know: A recent headline noted that we are living in the golden age of stupidity. The headline omitted one word: insane. It’s the age of insane stupidity!