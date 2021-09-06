Tuesday's letters

Teaching history

I am a retired educator who has long been impressed by students’ innate wisdom and ability to handle difficult truths. I am horrified by attacks upon local school boards by those who fear that students taught factual, unbiased history will “feel shame,” and that what they learn will reflect poorly on their race (in this case, white).

As Flannery O’Connor wrote, “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it emotionally.” In other words, only the truth will set us free.

Critical race theory is not part of North Carolina’s curriculum, which is set by the state Department of Public Instruction, not local school boards. However, this falsehood continues to be spread by those who would govern using fear.

Fear of exposing our children to truths about our past prevents them from understanding how that past affects our present and future. When fear keeps truth from students, that is censorship. Only when we present accurate history (the good, the bad, the ugly) can we empower the next generation to become part of the solution. Only when we trust our children to deal with reality can we create a more just society.

