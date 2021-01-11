Tuesday's letters

Time to act
An open letter to my Republican senators and representatives:
The horror is fresh for Americans after our Capitol was ransacked by a presidentially inspired insurrection. His supporters are reeling and dismayed by the violent mob that took his words literally. We need our elected officials to end this insanity and make sure Trump can never hold federal office again.
If you do not act against Trump now, you will go down in history as enablers of a president who subverted and assaulted our democracy.
This is not like Watergate, where President Ford pardoned Nixon after he resigned, declaring “our long national nightmare is over.” No, this nightmare will only continue if Trump is not held accountable for the crimes of perpetuating lies about election fraud, attempting to obstruct the legal certification of that election and, ultimately, instigating an insurrection.
Nixon’s criminality ensnared an elite group of well-educated political operatives. Trump has misled millions to think they cannot trust the electoral system.
He is a cancerous tumor on the conservative body politic that has metastasized into deluded conspiracy movements. Now is your chance to surgically remove him and, perhaps, reclaim your party and your legacies. Do you really want Trump in 2024?
Impeach him, convict him and ban him from public office. Now.
Linn Crowell
Greensboro
Sow it. Reap it.
In a prescient clarion call, the 8th century B.C. biblical prophet Hosea admonished, “... They have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind” (Hosea 8:7).
Res ipsa loquitur.
Wain White
Summerfield
Wise words
"Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibilities for the future."
“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
— President John F. Kennedy
These words challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Trump had help
Donald Trump appears to have a history of despicable actions yielding no consequences. He has essentially destroyed the Republican Party and critically injured our country’s standing in the world but … not single-handedly. He had help:
1) The most egregious group of enablers has been the Senate Republicans — motivated by their fear of Trump’s wrath. Some are now criticizing Trump as they notice that his psychotic behavior is having an effect on them politically. (Boo-hoo!)
2) Trump’s antics are entertaining to some. Sadly, these folks are politically vulnerable and drawn to his constant lies and inciteful behaviors. They can be likened to a cult, whose leader has total control over their thoughts and actions. They blindly follow him.
3) Some are the very rich who care only about obscene fortunes. Most do not believe Trump’s words but hope he will make them richer. These people have no ethics, no concern for their fellow man and no excuse but their own selfishness.
4) There are citizens who have conscientiously voted Republican their whole lives and truly believe in conservative values. This time they have supported a monster. Shouldn’t character matter?
When next you vote for a leader of our country, remember: Nothing can substitute for job experience and integrity. Nothing.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
COVID confusion
I must express frustration at my efforts to get an appointment for a COVID-19 shot. I understood that I am eligible, and in today’s newspaper (Jan. 8) a number was listed for appointments. This number is associated with Guilford Health. Starting at 8 a.m. I called this number multiple times. First, the phones did not work — then at about 8:15 a.m. I got through and was put on hold (Muzak) and after 30 minutes was disconnected.
At this point, I began trying alternative numbers listed in an email from Cone Health. The first number wasn't operable. The second put me on a callback list. The third number was answered, telling me I had to call the Guilford Health number — full circle. At around 10:30 a.m. my wife noticed an email from our health care provider, including phone numbers and a web link.
After again having no luck with the numbers, I followed the link and was able to schedule an appointment for next Friday. Out of interest, at about noon, I tried Guilford Health phone number — busy.