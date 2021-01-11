Tuesday's letters

Time to act

An open letter to my Republican senators and representatives:

The horror is fresh for Americans after our Capitol was ransacked by a presidentially inspired insurrection. His supporters are reeling and dismayed by the violent mob that took his words literally. We need our elected officials to end this insanity and make sure Trump can never hold federal office again.

If you do not act against Trump now, you will go down in history as enablers of a president who subverted and assaulted our democracy.

This is not like Watergate, where President Ford pardoned Nixon after he resigned, declaring “our long national nightmare is over.” No, this nightmare will only continue if Trump is not held accountable for the crimes of perpetuating lies about election fraud, attempting to obstruct the legal certification of that election and, ultimately, instigating an insurrection.

Nixon’s criminality ensnared an elite group of well-educated political operatives. Trump has misled millions to think they cannot trust the electoral system.