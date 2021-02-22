Tuesday's letters

Stephen O'Connell

Greensboro

Don't play ball

Looks like Susan Tysinger was right. Reading the Feb. 20 N&R I see that County Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston wants to give High Point $7 million for a baseball stadium that has been financed and was completed two years ago.

Will the county commissioners give $7 million to the Bryan Foundation to repay them for the stadium in Greensboro? What about Gibsonville, or Summerfield? I’m sure they’d like a stadium paid for by other people’s money.

This is what happens every time Democrats get in power. They give away our, that’s right our, money. I hope Skip enjoys his box seats. You will not get to sit in them!

Mike Sigmon

Greensboro

COVID hypocrisy