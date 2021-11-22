Tuesday's letters

The rifle rules

I suppose the lesson of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is that a man with an AR-15 (or something like it) is king in the United States. He can travel to an El Paso Walmart to expressly kill Mexicans. He can engage in mass slaughter in Las Vegas. He can mow down Jewish congregants in their Pittsburgh synagogue.

Does anybody really doubt why Baby Face Kyle strapped on a semi-automatic weapon when he decided he was needed at what was primarily a Black protest?

Now we learn that the boy with the rifle will pay no price for the killings. The judge even dismissed the gun-possession charge.

It is insane what “we the people” tolerate in our sadly broken land.

M. Craig Fuller

High Point

Why now on masks?