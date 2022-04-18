Tuesday’s letters

National identity

In response to Leonard Pitts Jr.’s April 10 column (“Americans have lost a common national identity”):

I feel compelled to comment on my experience as an international student watching the shifting dynamics of national identity in the United States. Growing up as a consumer of American media, I saw the U.S. portrayed as a highly patriotic, unified nation.

Yet, after spending the past three tumultuous years here, it has become clear to me that what it means to be an American can mean different things to different people. I don’t think it is necessary that people’s identities perfectly align; if anything, diversity in identity is a strength. But as a student of political science, I acknowledge that, to function as one nation, there needs to be some consensus about the direction of the country.

It is not blind patriotism that is required to reunify the states. As Pitts states, America needs a common set of facts upon which to build the national narrative. However, this solution poses questions of its own: How do we begin to construct an education curriculum based on a common truth about the Civil War, for example, when, if my understanding of American history is correct, it was never agreed upon in the first place?

Tessa Webb

High Point

Green schools

Here’s a lesson you shouldn’t have to attend Guilford County Schools to learn: We need renewable energy now.

Guilford County school facilities require renovations. Their average age is 53 years, which means these walls could tell you how great Woodstock was. Students shouldn’t be learning about history from the water stains and dilapidated conditions of their classrooms. They need energy-efficient, healthy spaces.

As a community, we can demonstrate that our actions match our values for renewable energy in our schools. In 2020, voters approved $300 million for school construction to “ensure all Guilford County students have a safe, quality learning environment for years to come.” And yet, in 2022 we await the school board’s approval for a policy to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

The Green Schools for Guilford Campaign calls for serious conservation measures and solar panels to be installed on school buildings, acquiring electric buses and following LEED certification standards for new building construction. These are not controversial requests; they are important steps toward a commitment to 100% clean energy. We have the ways and the means; now we need a resolution from the Guilford Board of Education.

Support the Green Schools Now! Coalition! Happy Earth Day.

Katie Lind

Greensboro

Make it right

As a former teacher for five years in Halifax County, I observed firsthand the sad reality: Too many children in North Carolina suffer from an inadequate education — a fate that was predetermined centuries ago.

Unfortunately, despite lawsuits such as Leandro, which states that the “NC Constitution guarantees every child the right to a sound basic education,” little has changed over the years.

I am one of probably thousands who have (perhaps unexpectedly) direct ancestors who enslaved Africans centuries ago. Mine did in Vance County. I also have ancestors who were once part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe. I unknowingly taught on the same grounds — and perhaps taught descendants — of my distant ancestors.

History connects us in strange and unexpected ways. It reminds us that we all want the same thing for our children and our future. We now must face the consequences of our shared history.

While insufficient, the long-overdue $1.7 billion of Leandro funds would go a long way in changing the life-trajectories of thousands of students across the state. It would finally begin bridging the chasms created centuries ago. It would help build a stronger fabric of society that would bring us all together.

Mike Beebe

Roanoke Rapids

DMV AWOL

It is 10:58 a.m on Friday, April 15 (Good Friday).

People have been showing up at the DMV on Coliseum Boulevard for their appointments today, only to find that the DMV is closed due to the federal holiday. Why they were able to make appointments for a day when the DMV is closed is clearly due to gross incompetence.

At least a dozen people had already arrived and left by 10:15 a.m., with more people showing up afterwards. There was no signage indicating that the facility was closed, so many people waited. This is really a shamefully bad job on the part of the DMV and should not go un-commented upon.

Jennifer Chang

Greensboro

Seas of plastic

They’ve found plastics in the oceans, rain, air, soil and unborn babies’ placentas, and now the plastic pollution crisis has reached a new grim milestone: They have recently found microplastics in human blood!

I am horrified and disgusted by all of this, and everyone else should be, too. Plastic pollution absorbs pollutants over time, becoming more toxic, and has turned our oceans into toxic plastic soup. Even the most remote places on Earth (such as Mount Everest and the Arctic) are contaminated by plastic pollution. Plastic isn’t just harming wildlife. Plastic manufacturing creates more pollution that harms human health. Plastic pollution also makes climate change worse.

Action to combat plastic pollution has been stalled for far too long. The plastics industry has had far too much freedom and political influence, and it seems to care only about profits instead of human health (including their own) and the health of the planet. We can stop using single-use plastics, but political action is also needed (such as the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act).

Please urge the federal and local governments to pass all of the legislation that will cut off plastic pollution at its source and get us off our addiction to plastic.

Samuel Dawson

Greensboro